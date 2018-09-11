Michael Charles King (Mike), 54, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Monday, September 3, 2018. Mike fought a courageous battle against prostate cancer. He is preceded in death by his mother; Rita (DeMers) King, his brother; Thomas King, and all grandparents. He is survived by his wife Lori King, two daughters Amber King and Krystal (King) Coit, Father; James King, sister; Colleen Freeman (Michael Freeman) brother; Richard King (Stefanie King), brother; Daniel King (Tamara King), Brother in law; Gerald Pettis, Sister in law; Lisa Niedens (Paul Niedens), Sister in Law; Christine Bailey and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins. Mike was God Father to Jeffrey King, Erin Arroyo and Alex Murray.

Mike was born on September 28, 1963 in Grand Forks, North Dakota to James King and Rita (DeMers) King. He was raised in East Grand Forks, Minnesota and went to East Grand Forks Senior High School where he played football, hockey and met his high school sweetheart Lori. Mike and Lori were married in 1983 and moved to Southern California to raise their family and pursue Mike’s career with the United States Marine Corps. Mike was honorably discharged as a Sergeant after serving 7 years as a Sharp Shooter Instructor. After leaving the Marine Corps, Mike’s career paths included working for Longs Drug Store for 10 years and for Alcon Labs for 14 years where he made lifelong friendships.

Mike loved spending time with his family and had many friends. He enjoyed watching football and hockey, LOVED the Minnesota Vikings, driving his boat in Lake Havasu, the beach, sunsets and was always up for a good time. His family and friends will remember him for his big heart, infectious laugh, always the life of the party and a true fighter. Mike had a strong Christian faith, was a believer in Jesus and is now celebrating in Heaven….pain free!

Celebration of Life for Michael King Friday, September 14, 2018 10:00 AM

Saddleback Church 1 Saddleback Pkwy Lake Forest, CA 92630 Located in the Plaza Room

The family invites you to join them at the graveside burial and the reception.

Graveside:

12:00 PM El Toro Memorial Park 25751 Trabuco Rd. Lake Forest, CA 92630

Reception:

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Mission Viejo Lake

22555 Olympiad Blvd.

Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Located in the Club House

Inform the gate guard you are attending the Michael King Memorial to avoid paying an entry fee.

Mike’s request for this celebration is Minnesota Vikings attire (Jerseys or Viking colors); he did express it would be tolerable if you wore your favorite team’s jersey.

Memorial services provided by Fairhaven Memorial, 27856 Center Dr, Mission Viejo, CA 92692.