Notice of Public Hearing Notice is hereby given of a public hearing to be held Monday September 24, 2018, at 6:00 p.m. at Williams City Hall to consider a variance request for Northern Farmers Coop Exchange, located at 245 State Hyw 11 Williams, MN. Northern Farmers Coop Exchange is seeking a variance to allow the frontage setback of 150 feet to be reduced for an office-trailer house.