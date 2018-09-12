David Wilson Croy, 6

David Wilson Croy, 61, of Anoka, MN, died on Thursday, July 26, 2018, at J.A. Wedum Residential Hospice in Brooklyn Park, MN. David was born January 29, 1957 in Wooster, Ohio, the son of Harold and Margaret Croy. David is survived by his daughter Margot (Michael) Blubaugh of Remer, MN; sisters Cindy (Larry) Feela of Park Rapids, MN, Rece (John) Hoscheid of Park Rapids, MN, Carol Croy of Shevlin, MN, Cheryl Croy of Oceanside, CA; and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion Hall in Baudette, MN, on Saturday, September 15, 2018.