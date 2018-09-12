Donald Merle Christianson, 76

Donald Merle Christianson, age 76, of Baudette, MN, passed away with his family by his side on September 2, 2018 at Sanford Fargo Medical Center after many years of heart disease.

An informal fellowship of Donnie’s life with a meal will be held from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at Samhold Lutheran Church in Gonvick, MN. A burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Bagley City Cemetery. The Cease Family Funeral Home of Bagley assisted the family with arrangements.

Donald was born March 28, 1942 to parents Daniel and Madgline “Maggie” Christianson. Donald was baptized and confirmed at Samhold Lutheran Church of Gonvick, MN and attended school in Gonvick. Donald married Carol Bergstrom and later divorced. To this union a daughter, Debra Kay, was born on Don’s birthday in 1973. In his life Donnie was a trapper, hunter, farmer and worked road construction. He made many trips hunting and fishing to Montana, Alaska, and Canada. He loved to talk about his trips and show pictures. On June 16, 1985, Donnie married Mavis Olson of Bagley, MN. Donnie was a people person and loved life to the fullest. He was outgoing, and he could go anywhere and make friends. Because of his love for wildlife, he went back to school when he was in his 40s to do taxidermy and preserved many beautiful animals. During his retirement, he bought 160 acres and created a wildlife farm for his grandchildren to hunt on and to enjoy, which was Donnie’s pride and joy.

He is survived by his wife, Mavis of Baudette, MN; his daughter, Debra Kay (Jason) Cornell of Leonard, MN; his grandchildren, Chase Cornell of Elgin, IL and Morgan Cornell of Leonard, MN; his sister, Marlys Wehmeyer of Slayton, MN; his niece, Michelle Rooney; his nephew, Scott Paukner; and several cousins.

