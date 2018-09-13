Approximately 1100 attend two-day Northland Steam Threshing Bee

| | 0

Ren Wiskow is of the youngest generation of Wiskows at the Northland Threshing Bee. Ben’s parents are Dane and Kaci. (photo by Mavis Gonshorowski)

(photo by Mavis Gonshorowski)

“Just a little more ways to go!” A child participates in the children’s tractor pull at the Northland Threshing Bee. (photo by Mavis Gonshorowski)

(photo by Mavis Gonshorowski)

(photo by Mavis Gonshorowski)

When this long line of tractors— 14 in all— with plows attached, began in unison to run over the soil, it didn’t take long before the field work was all done.” (photo by Mavis Gonshorowski)

 As the Northland Steam Threshing Bee drew to a close on Sunday, September 9, 2018, it could best be described as a “job well done”.
With a total of approximately 1100 people visiting the grounds over the two-day event there something for everyone, from the old to the young, to enjoy.  Even the weather was cooperative.
Minneapolis-Moline was the featured line of equipment this year.
A huge thank you to all of the members and workers of the Northland Steam Threshing Bee for their dedication in reliving another year of Days Gone By.

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment