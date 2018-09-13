Approximately 1100 attend two-day Northland Steam Threshing Bee

As the Northland Steam Threshing Bee drew to a close on Sunday, September 9, 2018, it could best be described as a “job well done”.

With a total of approximately 1100 people visiting the grounds over the two-day event there something for everyone, from the old to the young, to enjoy. Even the weather was cooperative.

Minneapolis-Moline was the featured line of equipment this year.

A huge thank you to all of the members and workers of the Northland Steam Threshing Bee for their dedication in reliving another year of Days Gone By.