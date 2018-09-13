Two locations searched for missing woman

The Kittson County Sheriff’s Office has conducted two searches in connection with the missing woman, Becky Jo Look, last seen in Halma, MN, in 1995.

One search was completed on farmland in Marshall County and the other at an abandoned well in Halma. Neither search resulted in finding human remains.

Sheriff Steve Porter presented an update on the case to the Kittson County Board of Commissioners at their regular meeting on September 4.

The searches were conducted after the sheriff’s office received new information from two people, one of whom allegedly said he had helped bury a body around the time of Look’s disappearance.

The sheriff reached out to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a search on a farm in Marshall County. A trackhoe was used to dig up rock piles, and cadaver dogs were brought in to assist.

Around 250 bones found at the location were verified to be animal remains by the medical examiner.

