Arnold A. Pederson, 83, of Greenbush, MN, died Saturday, September 8, 2018 in LifeCare Greenbush Manor in Greenbush.

Arnold Allen Pederson was born December 26, 1934 at Greenbush, MN to parents Ole and Alvina (Thompson) Pederson. He attended school at Greenbush and graduated from Greenbush High School, Class of 1954. He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Arnie married Shirley Gonshorowski on September 28, 1957 at Thief River Falls. They lived at Greenbush except for 8 years in Colorado, from 1983 to 1991. He worked as a professional brick layer and masonry worker. He was employed by the Witcher Construction Co. for 24 years until he started his own company, Pederson and Son’s Masonry, which is still operating today. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church of Greenbush, The American Legion Post 88 of Greenbush, Bricklayers Union, The Greenbush Fire Dept., Knights of Columbus and had served on the Greenbush City Council.

He enjoyed fishing and hunting.

He is survived by a Son—Larry (Cindy) Pederson of Colorado. Daughter—Vicki (Steve) Gast of Argyle, MN. Daughters-in-law—Jean (Ron) Domenico of Colorado, and Lou Pederson of Greenbush.

Grandchildren—Todd (Jenell) Pederson of Colorado, Robyn (Rob Rodriquez) Pederson of Colorado, LeeAnn Gast of Karlstad, MN, Kayla (Kyle) Nelson of Newfolden, MN, Adam (Mandy) Gast of Newfolden, Chelsea (Adrian) Casias of Colorado & Ashley (Jon) Burke of Colorado.

Great-Grandchildren—Capri, Faith, James, Tara, Victoria, Alyese, Lexi, Logan, Mason, Everett, Wyatt, Levi, Maci, Kendall & Kiera.

Sister—Marion Larson of Fosston, MN and Sister-in-law—Carol Pederson of Roseau, MN.

Brothers & Sisters-in-law—Bernard “Sonny” (Maribeth) Gonshorowski of Greenbush, Bernadette “Berd” Wilebski of Kennedy, MN, Pat Shinner of Everett, WA, Theresa “Kookie” (Joe) Guynn of Martinsville, IN, Katherine “Katie” (Roger) Carrier of Fulton, TX, as well as many nieces, nephews, in-laws & friends.

He was preceded in death by his Parents, Wife, Sons—Bill, Rick & Bob, Brothers—Walter, Orville, Earl and Sisters—Doris and Mavis and Brother-in-law—Robert Gonshorowski.

Funeral Services were held on Thursday, September 13 at 10:30 AM in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church of Greenbush with Father George Noel, officiating. Jeanne Novacek was the organist and Darcy Hasson was the song leader. The Reader was Jan Burkel. Gift Bearers were Bernard & Maribeth Gonshorowski. Eucharistic Ministers were Inez Hager & Jan Burkel. The Pallbearers were Arnie’s 8 grandsons and great-grandsons.

Military Honors were accorded by the Moen-Zimek Post 88, American Legion of Greenbush and the National Guard Funeral Honors Team. The Greenbush Fire Dept. was also a Special Honors Group.

Burial was in St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery at Leo, MN. Arrangements were with Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush.