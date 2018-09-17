KITTSON COUNTY (MN) BOARD PROCEEDINGS August 21, 2018

KITTSON COUNTY BOARD PROCEEDINGS August 21, 2018 The Kittson County Board of Commissioners met, pursuant to adjournment on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. All members were present. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Olson. The pledge to the flag was given. The agenda was approved as presented. A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve the minutes from the August 7, 2018 County Board meeting. Meeting with the County Board were Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Commissioner Tom Landwehr along with DNR representatives Rita Albrecht, Kerry Ross, Cheryl Kelley-Dobie, John Williams, Nathan Kester and Phil Talmage. Albrecht opened by providing an recap of the status of public lands in the County, PILT payments, the status of the Lake Bronson Dam replacement project, and the Border to Border Trail. Commissioner Landwehr then answered questions and discussed the status of the dam replacement project at Lake Bronson State Park, elk herd management, replacement of the dam in Hallock, the deer management plan, management of the wolf population, and the status of a sale/swap of trust land with the City of Karlstad. Meeting with the County Board were Kittson County Highway Engineer Kelly Bengtson along with Highway Department Accountant Hayley Kresel. Bengtson began by noting that most of the construction projects in the County were wrapping up. The replacement of the bridge deck on CSAH 2 is the last remaining project and will begin shortly after Labor Day. One-third of the county-wide re-graveling has been completed, and right of way mowing is again underway. He also reported that at the request of the Two River Watershed District, work on the Skull Lake outlet will be postponed until next year. Kresel then presented the Highway Department’s 2017 Annual Report. Bengtson concluded by noting that at the recent American Crystal pre-harvest meeting it was reported that there are 388,000 acres planted in sugar beets and that harvest should yield 11.2 million tons. A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve a utility permit request from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for a change in the location of a stream gauge on Bridge 35537 along CSAH 1. Meeting with the County Board were Lee Meier, Executive Director of the NW MN Multi-County Housing & Redevelopment Authority (HRA) and Marilyn Gustafson, MN Multi-County Housing & Redevelopment Authority board member representing Kittson County. Meier presented the HRA’s annual program review and levy request for the upcoming year. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom and seconded by Commissioner Younggren to adopt the following resolution: #18-23 SUPPORT FOR MN MULTI-COUNTY HOUSING & REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (HRA) TAX LEVY AUTHORITY BE IT RESOLVED by THE KITTSON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS hereby supports the Northwest Minnesota Multi-County Housing & Redevelopment Authority’s efforts to receive a 5-year extension on its tax levy authority. Voting in favor: Commissioners Bouvette, Gillie, Olson, Wikstrom, and Younggren. Voting against: none. Meeting with the County Board was Scot Olson, Kittson County Emergency Management/Environmental Services Director. Olson updated the County Board on the various ongoing projects in his office which include: assisting with Lake Bronson State Park’s emergency action plan; meeting with various city and town councils; updating the County’s Emergency Operation Plan; upcoming planning sessions with Roseau and Lake of the Woods Counties as well as the Rural Municipalities in Manitoba; upcoming meetings in Grand Rapids on the Line 3 replacement project; working with Canadian Pacific railroad on disaster training; the status of the hazardous waste pickup effort; and upcoming training and conferences this fall. Meeting with the County Board was Wayne Jacobson, Kittson County Veterans Service Officer. Jacobson presented a request to have the County Board declare the County a Purple Heart County in recognition of all Purple Heart recipients. The County Board asked the County Administrator to draft a resolution for action at the next meeting. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Younggren and unanimously carried to approve the payment of Commissioner Warrants and Auditor Warrants as follows: Vendor Amount Beltrami County Treasurer 8,626.00 Bernstrom Oil Co 2,055.23 Clinicare Corporation 9,420.90 Code 4 Services Inc 3,370.93 Daston Corporation 4,230.00 Department of Human Services 3,502.78 Farmers Union Oil Company-LB 6,669.40 Grindeland Flooring & Masonry 2,000.00 Johnson Oil Company 7,287.10 Johnson Standard 3,209.98 Kittson County Highway Dept 11,750.28 Kittson County 19,838.00 Kittson Health Insurance 52,201.99 Marshall County Auditor-Treasurer 19,778.00 MN Public Employees Insurance Program 57,640.26 Wenck Associates Inc 18,000.00 R.J. Zavoral & Sons, Inc 290,777.90 94 Payments less than $2000 $27,390.98 This list does not include salaries paid to county employees nor does it include individuals who received federal, county or human service aid Meal Reimbursements: $26.16 Committee reports were given. County Administrator Christensen informed the County Board that he was looking into remodeling the upstairs meeting room to improve its appearance and functionality. He would bring an idea of what work would be performed as well as quotes to the next meeting. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom and seconded by Commissioner Gillie to adopt the following resolution: #18-24 REGARDING THE ADMINISTRATION OF THE MINNESOTA WETLAND CONSERVATION ACT WHEREAS, the Minnesota Wetland Conservation Act of 1991 (WCA) requires local government units (LGUs) to implement the rules and regulations promulgated by the Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR) pertaining to wetland draining, filling and excavation; and WHEREAS, Minnesota Rules, chapter 8420 have been adopted by BWSR in accordance with the rulemaking provisions of Minnesota Statutes, chapter 14, for the purpose of implementing WCA; and WHEREAS, Kittson County agrees to provide knowledgeable and trained staff with expertise in water resource management to manage the program as required by Minnesota Rule 8420.0200, Subpart 2, Item B; and WHEREAS, Minnesota Rule 8420.0200, Subpart 2, Item A requires that each LGU of the State send a written acknowledgement, including a copy of the adopting resolution, to BWSR that it is assuming its responsibilities under chapter 8420 and the act. THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that Kittson County hereby accepts the authority and administrative responsibility to implement WCA as the LGU within the legal boundaries of Kittson County as of August 21, 2018 in accordance with Minnesota Rules, Chapter 8420. Voting in favor: Commissioners Bouvette, Gillie, Olson, Wikstrom, and Younggren. Voting against: none. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom and seconded by Commissioner Younggren to adopt the following resolution: #18-25 REGARDING THE ADMINISTRATION OF THE MINNESOTA WETLAND CONSERVATION ACT WHEREAS, the Minnesota Wetland Conservation Act of 1991 (WCA) requires local government units (LGUs) to implement the rules and regulations promulgated by the Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR) pertaining to wetland draining, filling and excavation; and WHEREAS, Minnesota Rules, chapter 8420 have been adopted by BWSR in accordance with the rulemaking provisions of Minnesota Statutes, chapter 14, for the purpose of implementing WCA; and WHEREAS, Minnesota Rules 8420.0200, Subpart 1, Item E allows a county, city, or town to delegate implementation of chapter 8420 and the act to another governmental entity by the passage of resolutions by both parties; and WHEREAS, both parties must provide notice to BWSR, the Department of Natural Resources, and the Soil and Water Conservation District of the delegation, including a copy of the resolution and a description of the applicable geographic area, within 15 business days of adoption of the resolution. THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Kittson County Board of Commissioners that the authority and administrative responsibility to implement WCA as the LGU within the legal boundaries of Kittson County is delegated to the Kittson Soil and Water Conservation District as of August 21, 2018 in accordance with Minnesota Rules, Chapter 8420. Voting in favor: Commissioners Bouvette, Gillie, Olson, Wikstrom, and Younggren. Voting against: none. County Administrator Christensen presented a draft of the Kittson County Fund Balance Policy for a first reading. No action taken. County Administrator Christensen presented a draft of the Kittson County Investment Policy for a first reading. No action taken. The 2018 MCIT Dividend Notice was presented for information. The 2018 Tax Forfeit Lands listing was presented for information. Correspondence was read. The Board adjourned to September 4, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. ­­­­­­­­­____________________________________ CHAIRPERSON ATTEST:_________________________________________ Eric Christensen, Kittson County Administrator 44