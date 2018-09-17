Lyle Stanley Pierce, 84

Lyle Stanley Pierce, age 84, it is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that our brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, passed away on Friday, September 14, 2018, at his home in Grand Forks, ND, with his family by his side.

Lyle Pierce was born on January 22, 1934, in Crookston, MN, the son of the late Leon and Bertha (Veenstra) Pierce. He was raised on the family farm in rural Euclid, MN. He went to country school and afterwards went to work on the farm. He was married to Elaine Adams on November 22, 1955, in Grand Forks, ND. Shortly after the marriage Lyle enlisted in the Army National Guard before he was drafted and was made a Sargent when brought up to active duty. He served in Germany during peace time and when he returned home the family settled back in Euclid where he farmed until moving to Grand Forks in 1980. Lyle loved to keep himself busy for all his life, especially in all the family endeavors of farming, peat mining, manufacturing, construction, and real estate rental and development, right up to the end of his life. He treated everyone the same no matter what and loved to socialize with all the employees just as easily as his buddies here and when he wintered in Arizona. Lyle was a devoted family man and will be forever remembered for his love, kindness, humility, and generosity to all. He was also very active in the American Legion, Post #157 in East Grand Forks, MN.

Lyle is survived by his children, Michael (Linda) Pierce and Kevin (Jeanette) Pierce, both of Grand Forks, ND; son and daughter in law Randy and Kathy Dufault of East Grand Forks, MN; 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; sisters, Lona Scheutt of Grand Forks, ND, and Lily Hulst of Crookston, MN; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Pierce; son, Wayne Pierce; daughter, Karen Dufault; parents, Leon and Bertha Pierce; brothers, Lewis and Lloyd Pierce; and sister, Luetta Tregler.

Blessed be the memory of Lyle Stanley Pierce.

In lieu of flowers memorials to Holy Family Catholic Church in Grand Forks, ND, are preferred.

Funeral Service: 10:00 AM on Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1018 18th Ave. S., Grand Forks, ND

Visitation: One Hour Prior Funeral Service on Tuesday in Holy Family Catholic Church

Interment: Memorial Park South Cemetery ~ Grand Forks, ND

