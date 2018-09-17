Minnie Lucille Amundson, 99, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at her daughter’s home in Burnsville, MN.

Minnie was born on November 22, 1918 in Roseau, MN to Charles & Thea Nelson. She was raised and lived in Newfolden, MN until December 1, 1939 when she married Elmer Amundson of Strandquist, MN. They farmed and owned a gas/service station in Strandquist until moving to Grand Forks, ND in 1950, then to East Grand Forks in 1961. She worked for Pillsbury Company in Grand Forks from 1964 until her retirement in 1984.

Minnie was an avid flower gardener, and loved working with her hands – crocheting beautiful doilies and afghans for her children. She was a hard worker – from the time she was a young girl helping her Dad in the fields, to the age of 92 when she worked her last in the beautiful flower beds at her East Grand Forks home. She moved to the Burnsville, MN area in 2010 to be closer to family.

Her family was blessed to have such a devoted and loving Mother and Grandmother, she will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her children Bonita Todd of Lexington, KY; Elroy (Sharon) Amundson of Clarkston, WA; Donna (Kenny) Huff of Winston, MO and Jennifer Monson of Burnsville, MN. Grandchildren – Mark Todd, Chad Huff, Julie (Jonathan) Stadstad, Lisa (John) Shortino, Tony (Marci Jeffreys) Amundson, Shawn Huff, Jessica (Brent) Taylor and Lucas Monson. She had 11 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great, Great Grandchildren.

She is also survived by 2 sisters – Lorraine Roppe and Beulah Olson of Fargo, ND and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her Parents – Charles and Thea (Linstad) Nelson; Husband – Elmer Amundson; Son-in-law -Thomas Todd; Grandson – Shannon Huff; Sisters – Marie Dahl and Ivadell Ott; Brothers – Edwin Nelson and Robert Nelson

Funeral Service: 11:00 am on Thursday, September 20, 2018, at First Lutheran Church in East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: One Hour Before the Service

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Forks, ND.

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota