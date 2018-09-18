STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF LAKE OF THE WOODS NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No. 39-PR-18-176 In Re: ESTATE OF David Lewis Sande DECEDENT NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last will, if any, and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted. IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on October 17, 2018, at 1:00 p.m., by this Court at Baudette, Minnesota. (1) Notice shall be given to all interested persons pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.1-401, and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-204. (2) Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date. Donna Dixon, Judge Courtney Hanert, Court Administrator Attorney For Petitioner Darrel E. Larson Camrud, Maddock, Olson & Larson, Ltd. P.O. Box 5849 Grand Forks, ND 58206-5849 Attorney License No.: 0060434 Email: dlarson@camrudlaw.com Telephone: (701) 775-5595 Publish September 19, 26, 2018