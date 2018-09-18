Ina Margaret Connelly Meikle Krull, 90

Ina passed away Sunday September 16, 2018 at Lakewood Health Center, Baudette, MN with family by her side at the age of 90.

Ina was the youngest child born to Lovell (James) and Carrie Seip Connelly on May 10, 1928 at Faunce, MN. Ina graduated from Williams High School, Williams, MN. August 3, 1946 Ina married James Junior Meikle. They made their home in Potamo Township where they farmed and raised their family. Ina was a full time homemaker. She loved all animals, especially horses. She also enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening.

James and Ina were blessed with eight children: LuAnn (Jerry) Fisk, Katy (Boyd) Becklund, Elmerna (Richard) Olson, Brenda (Roger) Dorow, Barb (Jim) Walton, Jane Joy Meikle, Jim (Maria) Meikle, and Jon (Maria) Meikle. In 1986 Ina married Roy Krull.

Ina is survived by seven children, twenty-two grandchildren, and twenty-eight great grandchildren.

Ina was preceeded in death by both her husbands, James Meikle and Roy Krull; her parents; brother, Bud Connelly; sisters, Gladys Otschiko and Luella Walsh; her daughter, Jane Joy Meikle; Grandson, Troy Dorow; great grandson, Hunter Nordlof, and a son in law, James Nordlof.

Funeral Services for Ina Meekle-Krull of Williams, MN will be held on Saturday, Septmeber 22ndat 2 PM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Swift, MN. Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com