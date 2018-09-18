Lake of the Woods County (MN) Board Proceedings/August 28, 2018

COMMISSIONER PROCEEDINGS AUGUST 28, 2018 THE PUBLISHED MATERIAL IS ONLY A SUMMARY AND THE FULL TEXT IS AVAILABLE FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION AT THE LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY AUDITOR/TREASURERS’ OFFICE OR BY STANDARD MAIL OR ELECTRONIC MAIL OR LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY WEBSITE -www.lake-of-the-woods.mn.us The Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at Lake of the Woods County Government Center in the Commissioners’ Room. CALL TO ORDER-Chairman Arnesen called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited with the following members present: Commissioners: Cody Hasbargen, Ed Arnesen, Buck Nordlof, Jon Waibel and Ken Moorman. Also present were: County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson and Deputy Auditor/Treasurer Janet Rudd. APPROVAL OF AGENDA-Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to approve the agenda with the following additions: Land and Water Planning and MIS Department. APPROVAL OF MINUTES-Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the official minutes and summarized minutes of August 7, 2018. SOCIAL SERVICES-Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the following claims: Commissioners Warrants $16,087.33, Commissioners Warrants $ 3,024.63, Commissioners Warrants $25,683.26. LAND AND WATER PLANNING-Land and Water Planning Director, Josh Sromlund met with the board and informed the board that his 2015 Pick-up is having some electronic issues and requested permission for him to get the Pick-up fixed. Estimate for repair is around $1,000. The consensus of the board was to have Josh get the Pick- up fixed with funding from the Land and Water Planning budget. MIS/GIS-GIS Specialist, Eric Solo met with the board to requesting to change vendors for the County’s Online Interactive Mapping Solution. This request consisted of discontinuing services with Pro-West & Associates and going with a new vendor Schneider Geospatial. Eric informed the board that Schneider’s product Beacon, does everything Pro-West’s product offers and more. Beacon has a much cleaner, user friendly interface, and is made available to the county at no fee for the duration of the contract that extends to Dec. 31, 2022. Eric also informed the board that Schneider’s partner Value Payment Systems has offered its credit/debit/e-check service to the county, which will provide money transaction by credit/debit card to be paid the next day for the Motor Department, with a $1,500 set up fee. Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to approve MIS Specialist, Eric Solo to enter into a contract with Schneider’s Geospatial product Beacon contract at no fee expiring December 31, 2022 and the Value Payment &Systems with a $1,500 set up fee with the funding from revenue fund. HUMAN RESOURCES-Human Resource Director, Savanna Slick met with the board informing the board that the Child Support Officer, Bryan Hasbargen has resigned effective August 24, 2018 and requested permission to advertise, interview and hire at grade 11, step 1.Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to authorize Human Resource Director, Savanna Slick to advertise, interview and hire a Child Support Officer at grade 11, step 1. COUNTY AUDITOR/TREASURER- Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to approve the claims against the county as follows: Revenue-$66,036.52; Road & Bridge-$55,458.52- Co Development- $1,025.00- Solid Waste-$15,887.03-EDA-$5,955.46. WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION Warrants Approved On 8/28/2018 For Payment 8/31/2018 Vendor Name Amount Cenex Co-Op Services, Inc. 12,277.28 Code 4 Services,Inc 2,917.17 Computer Professionals Unlimited Inc 3,457.00 Contech Engineered Solutions LLC 13,699.32 Election Systems & Software, Inc 3,051.07 Liberty Tire Recycling, LLC 2,823.50 LOW Soil & Water Cons. Dist. 28,754.00 Menards 4,850.56 Pro Action Safety & Sales 6,006.48 R & Q Trucking, Inc 4,635.00 Ranger Chevrolet 25,974.68 Short Elliott Hendrickson, Inc 3,350.94 Titan Machinery – Roseau 2,936.60 TOTALFUNDS 2,000.00 72 Payments less than 2000 27,628.93 Final Total: 144,362.53 Further moved to authorize the payment of the following Auditor warrants: August 8, 2018-$11,900.98, August 15, 2018- $345,581.99. LIQUOR LICENSE-Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the Liquor License for K&D Resorts Inc, DBA Wheelers Point Resort effective August 30, 2018 contingent upon sale and approval from County Attorney, James Austad NWA Edge Riders The following Resolution was offered by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the following: A Resolution Approving a Lease for Lawful Gambling Activity-Resolution No. 2018-08-01,WHEREAS, the Northwest Angle Edge Riders has submitted a lease for lawful gambling activity for Minnesota lawful gambling to be conducted at the following establishment: Jerry’s Bar and Restaurant, located at 7609 Youngs Bay Dr. NW, Angle Inlet, MN in the township of Angle, in Lake of the Woods County. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners hereby approve said application for submission to the Minnesota Gambling Control Board. DNR LAND PURCHASE, PAUL BUNYAN TRANSIT AND EMERGING LEADERSHIP PROGRAM-County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson met with the board and informed the board that the private sale of consolidated conservation land to Lake of the Woods County has been approve, legal description located in the South Half of the Southeast Quarter, Section 14, Township 160 North, Range 31 West, containing 80 acres, more or less and that the DNR has determined that the land is not needed for natural resource purpose and that the state’s land management interest would best be served if the land were returned to local government. The sale cost for the land is $51,674.81. The consensus of the board was the county would own this land and lease this land to the Gun Club. Lorene informed the board the Paul Bunyan Transit requested twenty percent (20%) funding for a new bus purchase for Lake of the Woods County and that Leslie Grubich will be attending next board meeting to discuss this further. Lorene presented a letter of request for funding for the Emerging Leadership Program. The board will consider this in budget meetings. NWA AIRPORT-Brian Bollig, President of Bollig Inc, Paul Jurek, Joe Gimse, and Michael Beard, met with the board and discussed the NWA Airport. They reviewed with the board what they could do to help with the development of the potential airport at the NWA and what steps are needed for them to begin the process, what funding would be available to the county and locations to where to place the airport. Motion was made by Commissioner Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to engage with Bollig Inc as a consultant of record for up to five years to pursue the creation of the NWA Airport. Motion was made by Commissioner Arensen, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve Task 1 Order for consulting/administration fees of $12,000, with reimbursement up to 95% from the State contingent approval, with funding from the general fund. RECESS-The meeting was called to recess at 10:39 a.m. and reconvened at 10:45 a.m. as follows: DITCH DISCUSSION Ditch 26 Update Public Works Director, Tim Erickson informed the board that Ditch 26 current project was completed and more work is needed on this ditch. With the dry season this would be the time to continue with this project, Tim informed the board that he did speak to Jerry Allen Pieper and he would be available to continue. A half mile ditch cleaning and rebuilding (½ ) mile of ditch was quoted at $2,800 and a one and half miles(1&1/2) miles would cost $4,800. The board requested that they concentrate on the first half (1/2) mile of ditch and if weather allows to continue. Ditch 28 Update Public Works Director, Tim Erickson informed the board that he received quotes for work to start at Lester Boomgaardens minimum maintenance road, which is the start of this ditch to 72 up to the pipes, with the cost of $47,600 for two miles. It was the consensus of the board to move forward with this project. The request Terry Waibel, Steve Ellis and Joyce Blodgett request on Ditch 28 is on hold waiting for the plans to be completed on Hwy 172. Tim will report back to the board at the next meeting. PUBLIC WORKS-Public Works Director, Tim Erickson met with the board requesting approval for Bridge Replacement Program Grant Agreement for CR 77. Resolution-The following resolution was offered by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to approve the following: RESOLUTION For Agreement to State Transportation Fund Local Bridge Replacement Program Grant Terms and Conditions SAP 039-598-066-Resolution No. 2018-08-02 WHEREAS, Lake of the Woods County has applied to the Commissioner of Transportation for a grant from the Minnesota State Transportation Fund for construction of Bridge No. 39J38; and WHEREAS, the Commissioner of Transportation has given notice that funding for this bridge is available; and WHEREAS, the amount of the grant has been determined to be $72,886.00 by reason of the lowest responsible bid; NOW THEREFORE, be it resolved that Lake of the Woods County does hereby agree to the terms and conditions of the grant consistent with Minnesota Statutes, section 174.50, subdivision 5, and will pay any additional amount by which the cost exceeds the estimate, and will return to the Minnesota State Transportation Fund any amount appropriated for the bridge but not required. The proper county officers are authorized to execute a grant agreement with the Commissioner of Transportation concerning the above-referenced grant. Road Projects-Tim also informed the board that since the Excavator broke down, the projects that were scheduled for the fall have been reprioritized. The board informed Tim that if he needed to lease an Excavator the board gives their approval. BELTRAMI COUNTY VETERANS SERVICE OFFICE-Beltrami County Veterans Service Officer, Scotty Allison and Veterans Liaison, Joe Vene met with the board to update the board on the New Veterans Home that will be built in Bemidji and requesting donation form county. Scotty informed the board that it will be a 72-bed facility with Clinical Services, Special Services and Programs. He mentioned that all local/state donations result in a 65% match from the Federal Government. The Veterans Home should be completed in May of 2021. The board will be discussing this during budget process. LAKEWOOD HEALTH CENTER-LakeWood Health Center Administrator, Jeff Stampohar and Jay Ross met with the board to review the CHI Budget, discussed the Doctor Retention Schedule and updated the board on the new ambulance. Jeff informed the board that they decided to go with a recondition box for the new ambulance reducing the cost and now the county would owe $24,806 instead of the $30,000.00 as approved on August 7, 2018. RECESS-With no further business before the board, Chairman Arnesen called the meeting to recess at 12:45 p.m. Attest: September 11, 2018 County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson Chairman of the Board, Edward Arnesen