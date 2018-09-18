Minutes of Regular Meeting The Board of Trustees Badger ISD 676 A Regular Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Badger ISD 676 was held Monday, August 13, 2018, beginning at 7:30 PM in the FACS Room. 1. Call to Order at 7:46 P.M. 1. 1. Roll Call: Jamie Isane, Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Carol Rhen, Jeramy Swenson, Curt Hauger 1. 2. Administration: Tom Jerome, Shena Brandt and Stacey Warne 1. 3. Department Managers: Jarod Magnusson 2. Visitors Present: Kevin Randall, Jody Randall, Daniel Carpenter, and Ryan Bergeron Visitor Comments: None 3. Approval of Agenda A motion was made by Member Christianson, seconded by Member Dostal and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the agenda of the August 13th, 2018 Regular Board Meeting as presented/amended. 4. Minutes 4. 1. Recommended motion: Member Christianson moved to approve the minutes of the July 9th, 2018 Regular Board Meeting with the revision of upcoming meeting date. Motion seconded by Member Swenson. 5. Consent Agenda 5. 1. Pay Bills: Motion by Member Christianson to approve the payment of bills check # 58660 through check # 58751 as listed, Purchasing Card electronic payments dated August 3rd, 2018 and Electronic Fund Transfers as submitted. Motion seconded by Member Swenson. 6. Additional Agenda Items 7. Communications 7. 1. Superintendent 7. 1. a. Building and Grounds 7. 1. b. Badger School District Financial Audit • Brady Martz will conduct financial • Audit will occur on site August 15th and August 16th • Auditors will be on site both days 7. 1. c. Badger School District “Back to School” open house • August 30th from 1:30-3:30pm • Refreshment / Snack will be provided • “open house” will provide opportunity for students, parents and community members to visit our school buildings and with our staff members 7. 1. d. Fall Workshop • August 28th – August 30th • August 30th will feature “open house” in the afternoon 7. 1. e. Milk and Bread Bid • Badger School District has received bids for Milk, Bread and Food Provider • Selection of vendors must be made prior to start of 2018 – 2019 academic year 7. 1. f. Long Term Facility Maintenance Revenue • LTFMR is a product of most recent State of Minnesota legislative session. • Districts are eligible for funding for facility maintenance over the next 10 years. • Revenue is a combination of : 1. Local Levy 2. State share of equalized revenue • LTFM 10 year plan must be approved annually (change from last year) • Plan may be adjusted or modified as needed • Funds carry over from one year to the next 7. 1. g. Joint Sports Board Billing • Annually Badger School District reimburses GMR district an amount equal to 1/3 of Joint Sports expenditures • *see attached 7. 1. h. Badger School District Non Certified Staff • Badger School District is seeking a candidate for a para professional position. • No applications have been received 7. 1. i. Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors August Meeting • In the future there will be a charge to be a member and a slight increase in the cost per athlete • Increase in ticket prices at the state tournament • Discussed ways to retain coaches, athletic directors, and referees 7. 1. j. MSBA / Minnesota Department of Education Superintendent Conference • Annual “Back to School” Conference 7. 1. k. Badger School District Snow Removal • Due to resignation of Mr. Hauger, Badger School District will call for bids for Snow Removal • *See attached document 7. 2. Dean of Students • Fall sports started today • There are 17 students enrolled in OCHS (usually have 12-15 students). These students are taking 26 different courses 8. Reports 8. 1. Accept Cash Report through July 31st, 2018 subject to audit. Motion by Member Rhen, Second by Member Christianson. U.C. 9. Old Business 10. New Business 10. 1. Approve the hiring of Sara Olson as Badger School Office Secretary. Motion b Member Christianson, Second by Member Rhen. U.C. 10. 2. Advertise for Snow Removal Bids. Motion by Member Swenson, Second by Member Dostal. U.C. 10. 3. Approve the hiring of _______________________ as long term substitute Badger School Office Secretary. Motion _________________________ Second No Action Taken 10. 4. Award Land O Lakes/ Bean Foods the Milk bid for 2018 – 2019 academic year. Motion by Member Hauger, Second by Member Dostal. U.C. 10. 5. Award Earthgrains/Bimbo Bakeries the Bread bid for 2018 – 2019 academic year. Motion by Member Rhen, Second by Member Hauger. U.C. 10. 6. Award US Foods the Food provider bid for 2018 – 2019 academic year. Motion by Member Swenson, Second by Member Dostal. U.C. 10. 7. The School Board of School District 676 approves the Long-Term Facility Maintenance Ten Year Plan for its facilities for 2019 – 2028. Motion by Member Swenson, Second by Member Christianson. U.C. 11. Adjourn Motion by Member Christianson, Second by Member Hauger to adjourn the meeting at 9:08P.M. Upcoming Dates: Regular School Board Meeting – September 10, 2018 @ 7:30 p.m. in the FACS Room Cari Dostal, Clerk Jamie Isane, Chairperson (September 19, 2018)