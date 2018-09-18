NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE/Joseph A Evans, a single person

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 28, 2015 MORTGAGOR: Joseph A Evans, a single person. MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Marketplace Home Mortgage, LLC its successors and assigns. DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded October 29, 2015 Lake of the Woods County Recorder, Document No. A000095752. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Ditech Financial LLC. Dated August 22, 2018 Recorded August 24, 2018, as Document No. A000099570. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 100249120000694757 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Marketplace Home Mortgage, LLC RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Ditech Financial LLC MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 255 66th Avenue Northwest, Williams, MN 56686 TAX PARCEL I.D. #: R223214010 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Beginning at a point 355 feet South of the Northeast comer of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter, Section Thirty-two (32), Township One Hundred Sixty-one (161) North, Range Thirty-three (33) West of the Fifth (5th) Principal Meridian, State of Minnesota; thence West, at right angles to the East Section line of said Section Thirty-two (32), a distance of 465 feet to a point; thence South, parallel with said Section line, a distance of 525 feet to a point; thence East, at right angles to said Section line, a distance of 465 feet to a point in said Section line; thence North, along said Section line, a dislance of 525 feet to point of beginning; containing 5.5 acres, more or less, and being all in the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (SE1/4NE1/4). Section Thirty-two (32), Township One Hundred Sixty-one (161) North, Range Thirty-three (33), West of the Fifth (5th) Principal Meridian. COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Lake of the Woods ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $95,724.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $95,474.62 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: November 8, 2018 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Lake of the Woods Law Enforcement Center, 206 SE 8th Avenue, Baudette, MN to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on May 8, 2019 unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:None “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: September 7, 2018 Ditech Financial LLC Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee 4500 Park Glen Road #300 Minneapolis, MN 55416 (952) 925-6888 6 – 18-005676 FC THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. Publish September 19, 26, October 3, 10, 17, 24, 2018