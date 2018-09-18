NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING/License Application of Children’s Minnesota

OAH Docket No. 71-0913-35344 STATE OF MINNESOTA BEFORE THE EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES REGULATORY BOARD In the Matter of the License Application of Children’s Minnesota NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Minneapolis, Minnesota 1. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a public hearing has been scheduled In the Matter of the License Application of Children’s Minnesota. The Honorable Jessica A. Palmer-Denig, Administrative Law Judge, will preside. The hearing will begin at 9:30 a.m. on September 24, 2018, and continue through September 28, 2018, at the Office of Administrative Hearings, 600 North Robert Street, St. Paul, Minnesota 55101. 2. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that any interested person who wishes to participate in the hearing must notify the Emergency Medical Services Regulatory Board (EMSRB) in writing either by email at emsrb@state.mn.us or by U.S. Mail at Executive Director, EMSRB, 2829 University Avenue S.E., Suite 310, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414-3222. Your written notice must be received by the EMSRB no later than 4:30 p.m. on September 7, 2018. 3. Not later than 4:30 p.m. on September 10, 2018, interested persons requesting subpoenas for the attendance of witnesses or the production of documents shall make their request in writing to Judge Palmer-Denig. (See the Prehearing Order for further instructions.) 4. Pursuant to the Prehearing Order, a prehearing conference will be held at 1:30 p.m. on September 17, 2018 at the Office of Administrative Hearings, 600 North Robert Street, St. Paul, Minnesota 55101. The prehearing conference will address procedures for the presentation of evidence at the hearing, the manner in which interested persons will participate, and other preliminary issues. Interested persons who wish to participate in the hearing in this matter must participate in the prehearing conference. If appearing in person at the prehearing conference imposes an undue burden upon any interested person, that individual should submit a request for permission to appear by telephone to Judge Palmer-Denig as soon as possible prior to the prehearing conference, explaining the reason for the request. (See the Prehearing Order for further instructions.) 5. Not later than 4:30 p.m. on September 19, 2018, interested persons who wish to participate in the hearing shall submit any written materials on which they intend to rely to Judge Palmer-Denig and provide a copy of the materials to EMSRB and Applicant. (See the Prehearing Order for further instructions.) 6. A public hearing in this matter has been scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. on September 24, 2018, and continue through September 28, 2018, at the Office of Administrative Hearings, 600 North Robert Street, St. Paul, Minnesota 55101. 7. A copy of the Prehearing Order is available at: www.emsrb.state.mn.us. August 13, 2018 Tony Spector, Executive Director Emergency Medical Services Regulatory Board Publish September 19, 26, 2018