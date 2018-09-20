GMR Robotics documentary selected for Twin Cities Film Festival
The documentary about the Greenbush-Middle River Robotics team, titled “small town Robot” by director and producer Joe Brandmeier, has officially been selected for this year’s Twin Cities Film Festival. Screening will take place sometime in October; a specific date will be announced soon. To learn more about this documentary, use the following link: www.smalltownrobot.com.
To view Brandmeier’s biography and his other work samples, use this link: www.joebrandmeier.com. To view a trailer and more info about Brandmeier’s award-winning feature documentary titled, “I Do?”, use this link: www.idodocumentary.com.