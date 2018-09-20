Local pageants to be held in Middle River this weekend

Middle River will be the site of two local pageants this weekend. Tickets for both pagaents will be available at the door.

The forty-fourth annual Miss Middle River Pageant will be held on Saturday, September 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the Middle River School. There are eight young ladies competing in the pageant which will include competition divisions of Personal Interview, On Stage Question, Life Style & Fitness, Talent, and Evening Gown. The new Miss Middle River will reign over the Goose Festival activities the following weekend and represent the city throughout the year. Contestants for Miss Middle River include: Emily Tarala, Agracia Melcher, Aubre Berg, Gracie Brandon, Tessani Peterson, Sarah Stanelle, Piper Sondreal, and Aaliyah Creekmore.

The following day, Sunday, September 23, the annual Miss North Star Pageant will be held at the Middle River School at 2:00 pm. The reigning Miss North Star, Morgan Berg will crown her successor who will represent the northwest area of Minnesota in the upcoming Miss Minnesota Pageant in June 2019. Contestants for Miss North Star include: Emily Bugge, Gracelyn Anderson, Paige Ballard, Katrina Bugge, Jordan Cordts, and Brooke Hickerson.