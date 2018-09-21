Chase the Fall Colors in Minnesota

To celebrate the season, Explore Minnesota, the state’s tourism promotion office, and Minnesota State Parks and Trails have teamed up to provide a weekly fall color report starting September 13. From scenic drives to hiking, biking, fall festivals and more, Explore Minnesota and Minnesota State Parks and Trails offer trip-planning tips via email, mobile phone and social media to encourage travelers to get out and enjoy the state’s most colorful time of year.

“Scenic road trips, harvest season, festivals and outdoor recreation make fall the second-biggest travel season. Minnesota is a top destination to experience the fall colors at parks and trails across the state,” said Explore Minnesota director John Edman. “With weekly statewide fall color reports, we’re able to help travelers make the most of this special season.”

State park staff throughout Minnesota assess the status of the trees, wildflowers and grasses in their area and update the online Fall Color Finder at mndnr.gov/fallcolor every Wednesday through the end of October. This popular tool (viewed nearly a half million times in 2017) includes a color-coded map showing the approximate percentage of leaves that have changed color as well as a slideshow of recent photos taken by park staff and visitors.

For more, see this week’s North Star News!