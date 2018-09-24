Clara Metzger, 90, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at her home in East grand Forks, MN.

Clara was born August 2, 1928 in Shand, Saskatchewan to John and Virginia (Cline) Blondeau. She was raised in Estevan, Saskatchewan. She married Elroy Metzger on June 1, 1951in Dothan, Alabama. They resided in East Grand Forks and raised six children.

Clare was a loving mother, grand-mother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, bowling and card club. Growing up in Canada, she loved to ice skate. She was a skating instructor for many years after moving to East Grand Forks. She also loved collecting ice skating ornaments.

For several years, Clare worked at American Crystal Sugar during their campaign seasons. During election years, she worked as a polling station clerk, primarily at Crestwood School.

She is survived by children, Michelle “Lynn” Rude of Grand Forks, ND, Gary (Sherry) Metzger of East Grand Forks, Richard (Marcia) Metzger of Baxter, MN, Jacqueline Greenwood of East Grand Forks, Carol (Wynn) Grothem of Brooklyn Park, MN, Virginia (Keith) Millette of Fisher, MN, 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, and sister Marie Knight of Hamilton, Ontario. She is preceded in death by her husband Roy, her parents, John and Virginia Blondeau, brothers Bert and John Blondeau and son-in-law James Greenwood.

Memorial Services: 11:00 AM, Thursday, September 27, 2018 at the Dahl Funeral Home, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: 1 hour before services at the chapel.

Inurnment: Resurrection Cemetery, East Grand Forks, MN.

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, MN