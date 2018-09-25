An amendment to Ordinance No. 145 MAYOR/COUNCIL SALARY ORDINANCE Ordinance Code of the City of Baudette, County of Lake of the Woods, State of Minnesota The city council of the City of Baudette, County of Lake of the Woods, State of Minnesota, does ordain as follows: That the City of Baudette Ordinance No. 145, be and hereby is amended as follows: Section 1. Salary Established Effective on January 1, 2019, the salary of the Mayor of Baudette, Minnesota, shall be the sum of $3,600.00 annually. The salary of each Councilperson shall be the sum of $3,000.00 annually. The following duties shall be defined as part of the annual salary. a. All regularly scheduled monthly council meetings. b. Individual meetings with the city clerk/treasurer and/or city staff members reviewing council agendas, concerns or other city action items. c. Ground breaking, open houses, dedication ceremonies, public relations, and other invited social functions. Section 2. Special Meetings and Board or Commission Meetings Each council member shall be paid $75.00 per meeting for attendance at special meetings and those board and commission meetings that are mayor appointed or council authorized. This amount is limited to one meeting per day. The following duties shall fall under this section: a. Special council meetings as scheduled b. Council liaison for commission or board meetings c. Special commission or board meetings d. Council approved committee and/or task force meetings e. Council retreats or training Section 3. Compensation for out of town meetings. The mayor and each council person shall be paid $100.00 per day for attendance at any meeting, seminar or conference beyond Lake of the Woods County, when attendance at such meeting, seminar or conference is relevant to the performance or furtherance of their duties as an elected official, and when the nature of the meeting and the travel time incident thereto, is such that the workday is expended in attendance and travel. When required to use a personal vehicle to attend a meeting, conference, or seminar, mileage reimbursement shall be made at the federal rate. Section 4. Validity This Ordinance shall be in full force and take effect from and after its passage and approval and publication as provided by law. All other ordinances and parts of other Ordinances inconsistent or in conflict with any part of this Ordinance, are hereby repealed to the extent of such inconsistency or conflict. Passed by the City Council of the City of Baudette, Minnesota on the 10th day of September 2018. Rick Rone, Mayor Tina Rennemo, Clerk-Treasurer Publish September 26, 2018