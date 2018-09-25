ASEC Board of Directors’ Meeting Minutes – August 21, 2018 Vice Chairman Bruer called the regular meeting of the Board of Directors for the Area Special Education Cooperative to order at 9:30 am at the Blue Moose Restaurant, East Grand Forks, MN. Board Members present were Randy Bruer, Jim Guetter, Kevin Ricke, Chris Mills, Evan Hanson, and Bill Walters (by phone). Lon Jorgensen, Brian Clarke, Shawn Yates, Mike Kolness and Jim Hess were absent. Gary Jones, Julie Aumock, Judd Fredstrom and Becky Conati were also in attendance. MONTHLY FINANCE REPORTS: Motion by Ricke , seconded by Hanson to approve the July 21, 2018 board meeting minutes as presented. UC Motion by Hanson, seconded by Ricke to approval the August 1, 2018 emergency meeting minutes. UC Motion by Guetter, seconded by Mills to approve the August 15 interviewing meeting minutes. UC Motion by Guetter, seconded by Mills to approve the agenda as modified adding item h. ASEC Administrative Plan and item i. Separation Benefit Plan for Jones. UC Motion by Guetter, seconded by Hanson to approve the July 2018 bill run totaling $55,420.64 including check numbers 42539 – 42590, the Financial Report ending July 31, 2018, and the Expenditure/Revenue Report ending July 31, 2018, and $100,000 liquid asset transfer to US Bank on July 30, 2018. UC DIRECTORS’ REPORTS: Jones updated members on the current finances of the cooperative. Jones mentioned that Norman County West needs a finance position and presented scenarios of how ASEC may be of assistance to help them fill that need. Bruer thanked Jones for his last report and also for his years of services to the cooperative. Mills stated that the 18-19 Administrative Plan will consist of an Executive Director position covering Ada-Borup, Fertile-Beltrami, Fosston, Norman County West, Red Lake County Central, and Red Lake Falls districts and the Assistant Director position covering Climax-Shelly, East Grand Forks, Fisher, Stephen-Argyle, and Warren-Alvarado-Oslo districts. Fredstrom will remain at the East Grand Forks location and Aumock will remain at the Fosston High School location and spending 1-2 days a week in East Grand Forks. ASEC will contract .80 FTE for services with the East Grand Forks District which includes a .60 FTE Assistant Director position for duties such as due process, monitoring, ECSE coordinating, etc. and also for .20 FTE Technology Support. The district will bill ASEC for mileage. This is a 1-year plan to be evaluated in spring 2019. Bruer would like to see more ASEC visits in the districts. Mills said that the Executive Director 260-day contract includes $120,000 base with 25 vacation days. All other benefits from current contract will be carried over to her new contract. The separation plan for Jones is that ASEC would fund his HSA account with the yearly IRS maximum allowed contribution until he reaches the age of 65 instead of paying the family insurance premium until the age of 65. Aumock gave more insight on the administrative plan and Fredstrom shared that the monitoring process will begin in October. ACTION ITEMS: Motion by Mills, seconded by Guetter to approve the Executive Director contract as presented. UC Motion by Guetter, seconded by Hanson to grant credit card authority to Julie Aumock. UC Motion by Guetter, seconded by Hanson to approve the addition of Julie Aumock as the Identified Official with legal Authority (IOwA) to assign job duties and authorize external user’s access to MDE secure systems for their location education agency. UC Motion by Bruer, seconded by Ricke to approve 18-19 contracts for Shawn Egeland, Becky Conati, and Tina Volden. UC Motion by Hanson, seconded by Ricke to approve a .80 FTE contract with the Thief River Falls School District for interpreting. UC The district will be billed for all unreimbursed costs. Motion by Guetter, seconded by Ricke to approve .20 FTE with the Northwest Regional Inter-District Council for OT services. UC Motion by Bruer, seconded by Mills to approve the payment to Red Lake Falls for language facilitator position. UC Motion by Mills, seconded by Guetter to approve the 18-19 Administrative Plan including the .80 FTE contract for services from the East Grand Forks School District as presented. UC Motion by Mills, seconded by Guetter to approve Jones’ separation benefit plan as presented. UC The next meeting was scheduled for September 18, 2018 in East Grand Forks. Motion by Ricke seconded by by Bruer to adjourn the meeting at 10:56 a.m. UC Becky Conati, Administrative Assistant Evan Hanson, Governing Board Clerk (September 26, 2018)