Notice2018-hearing CD 175 STATE OF MINNESOTA ) ) COUNTY OF POLK ) NOTICE OF HEARING THE IMPROVEMENT AND THE REDETERMINATION OF BENEFITS OF POLK COUNTY DITCH #175 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on the 24th day of October, 2018, at 9:00 a.m., at the Bremer Bank located in Warren, Minnesota, a public hearing will be held by the Board of Managers of the Middle-Snake-Tamarac Rivers Watershed District in regards to the pending Improvement and the Redetermination of Benefits of Polk County Ditch #175, located in portions of Esther and Northland Township in Polk County. That the Engineer’s Report for the Improvement and the Viewer’s’ Reports for the Improvement and Redetermination of Benefits have been filed with the Board of Managers of the Middle-Snake-Tamarac Rivers Watershed District and are available for inspection at the Middle-Snake-Tamarac Rivers Watershed District office at 453 North McKinley Street, Warren, Minnesota, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., weekdays. All parties interested in the proposed project are hereby invited to appear before the Board of Managers at said time and place and present any objections they may have, and to show cause why orders should not be made by the Board of Managers confirming the reports of the Engineer and the Viewers. Any interested person may also submit unlimited written comments which must be received at the District offices prior to the hearing. Written comments should be directed to: MSTRWD, PO Box 154, Warren, MN 56762 or info@mstrwd.org. The following is a general description of the apparent course of the drainage system and is located in Esther and Northland Township in Polk County; Point of beginning located at the NE corner of the NE4 of section 10 of Northland Township south of 150th St NW following west along the north edge of sections 10, 9, 8, 7 of Northland Township, following west along the north edge of sections 12, 11 of Esther Township. Point of beginning located at the SE corner of the SE4 of section 3 of Northland Township north of 150th St NW following west along the south edge of sections 3, 4, 5, 6 of Northland Township, following west along the south edge of section 1 of Esther Township to the SW corner of the SW SE. The following is a listing of lands which appear to be affected by these proceedings: In Polk County, Minnesota: Esther Township (T153N R50W); all or part of Sections 1, 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 24. Northland Township (T153N R49W); all or part of Sections 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24. Tabor Township (T153N R48W); all or part of Sections 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23. The following is a listing of the owners of the lands as they appear on the tax duplicates for Polk County, which appear to be affected by this project; MARK H & JOLENE ERICKSON TRUSTEE; CHERYL SMITH; MEGAN NELSON; SCOTT R & JANET E STOCKER; BARBARA NOVACEK ETAL, LIFE ESTATE; NICHOLAS ZAK; DARIN S & NANETTE J LARSON; GREGORY R & SALLY STOCKER; HAROLD J. PENAS; ROBERT J KOVAR; ROBERT J & DEBRA DURAY KOVAR; SCOTT & LORRAINE SEIDENSTRICKER TRUSTEES; ERNEST D PRIBULA TRUSTEE; ROXANNE F HAGEN; ROBERT & MARCELLA NOVAK; THOMAS A & SARAH L ZIPOY; RICHARD R & KAREN A KOVAR; GEORGE R & MARION VASEK; JOHN SCOTT & STACY POLLEY; RONALD J & ELSIE SHERECK; JOSEPH O & ANGELA C NOVAK; STEPHEN J & CAMBRIA S LEVENTES; PATRICE A PRIBULA; ROBERT P OLSON; LOP LAND TRUST; JOSEPH R & CAROL J KOTRBA TRUSTEES; RIC C & KATIE L DOWERS; OLSON CHAD M & LYNNE M; SYLVESTER M NOVAK; KONSVINGER EV LUTHERAN CHRU; ROGER C ZEJDLIK; STEVEN G BREN; LYNN MARUSKA TRUSTEE; RONALD L & SHARLEEN M PAPE; DOLORES M DESELICH; JON S & ILENE D SLUSAR; STEVE P & JAIME N NELSON; GEORGE D CARIVEAU & RENAE M KMECIK; ALAN & LANA MARUSKA; JAMES ROBERT VASEK; ROBIN A ERICKSON; JENNIFER M KOVAR; SHIRLEY J KOVAR; MARK PATRICK JUDOVSKY; CHAD K & NICOLE C ANVINSON; JON NELSON; CHARLES F & SONDRA I WEINZIERL TRUSTEES; JARED & TRACI KOVAR; RONALD P NOVAK; CAROL D HOLUB; KENNETH & SHERRY SLOMINSKI; HARVEY PULKRABEK; WILBUR J NOVACEK ETAL, LIFE ESTATE; MARK G & DEBRA J MARUSKA TRUSTEES; DUSTIN JOHNSON; ADELAIDE L & JEROME A VANEK; JAMES & CHERYL NOVAK TRUSTEES; MICHAEL JOHN VASEK; HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC CHURCH; MICHAEL SLUSAR; BETTY I LEGACIE; DUANE J & ESTELLE C HALSTENSGARD TRUSTEES; RYAN T & KRISTINA L NOVAK; JAMES M FARSTAD & CHRISTINA M HAAVEN; CLIFFORD O OLSON TRUSTEE; RONALD A & PATRICIA R VASEK; JOHN REHDER; GERALD R & LYNETTE M NOVAK TRUSTEE; PRIBULA LAVERNE & EMIL & COLLEEN TULIBASKI CO-TRUSTEES; ROBERT & LOIS HONEK; DARLYNE C OSOWSKI ETAL, LIFE ESTATE; TODD M & MOLLY B BYE; MATTHEW J & SURAYA M DRISCOLL; CRAIG P NULTEMEIER; PHILLIP J & SUSAN VANYO; MICHAEL G & ERIN M ERICKSON; JOSEPH P HONEK; JEAN A HONEK TRUSTEE; DUANE F & BRENDA KOVAR RLT; KEVIN D JOHNSON; VICTORIA H PRIBULA; TERRANCE MOLESKI; DOUGLAS E HUDERLE; KENNETH & SHARON JOHNSON; RALPH D & RHEA C LARSON TRUSTEES; ROSS M PAPE; CHRISTOPHER & TIFFANY LARSON; GARY & JANET SJOL; JOYCE JOANNE SJOL TRUSTEE; DARLYNE EDGAR & GENEVIEVE VONASEK; STEVEN M KOTRBA; HONEK LAND TRUST; CYNTHIA K FILIPI; ELMER F MISKA; DAVID A NOVAK; KAREN FILIPI; DUANE F & BRENDA KOVAR RLT; SCOTT J & LORNA J FILLIPI; JAMES P KOSMATKA; GAYLE M KASTE TRUSTEE The following is a listing of public corporations which may be affected by this proceeding: Minnesota Department of Natural Resources; Minnesota Department of Transportation; Polk County; Polk County Highway Department; Polk County Planning & Zoning; West Polk Soil and Water Conservation District; Esther Township; Northland Township; Tabor Township. Dated this day of , 2018. MIDDLE SNAKE TAMARAC RIVERS WATERSHED DISTRICT /s/ Roger Mischel, Secretary (September 26, October3,10,2018)