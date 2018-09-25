GREENBUSH MIDDLE RIVER SCHOOL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 2683 REGULAR MEETING August 20, 2018 7:30 PM (Greenbush) 1. Call to Order at 7:38 P.M. 2. Roll Call 2. 1. Roll Call: Carrie Jo Howard, Shane Kilen, Brandon Kuznia, Joseph Melby, Jeff Nelson, Kurt Stenberg, Laurie Stromsodt 2. 2. Administration: Tom Jerome, Sharon Schultz, Amie Westberg Other Attendees: Chad Cater, Miss Middle Rive4r Pageant Committee, Diane Wappula, Mindy Bukowski, Rachel Bukowski, Kaydell Super, Marlene Peterson, Terry Howard, Brittany Burkel, Mary Stauffenecker, Mark Stromsodt, Gary Trangsrud, Julia Stenberg, Kara Nelson, Cooky Kujava, Ryan Bergeron, Arlette Pearson, Cathy Schenkey, Ervin Gust, Russ Anderson 3. Listening Session 4. Approval of Agenda 4. 1. A motion was made by Jeff Nelson, seconded by Carrie Jo Howard and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the agenda of the August 20th, 2018 Regular Board Meeting as amended. 5. Minutes 5. 1. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Brandon Kuznia and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the minutes of the preceding regular meeting of July 16th, 2018. 6. Business Services 6. 1. A motion was made by Jeff Nelson, seconded by _ and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approves the payment of bills check #35170 through check #35262 for a total of $309,368.59 and Purchasing Card electronic payments dated August 17th, 2018 and Electronic Funds Transfers as submitted. 6. 2. Treasurer’s Report 7. Reports 7. 1. Listening Session Mary Stauffenecker addressed the Board regarding the school’s financial support of the Summer Rec program in Middle River. The program which is funded by GMR purchased shirts this year with the slogan “Middle River Strong”. Stauffenecker questioned whether this embodies the spirit of our school district and does it make sense to the Board to continue to fund this? Discussion was held regarding the shirts and who purchases them. The school district pays for each participant’s shirt with parents paying out of pocket for additional shirts. Participant’s shirts are included with the cost of registration. Summer Rec in Greenbush is not funded by the school district other than the cost of transportation and one student assistant. A donation has been made to the Greenbush Pool some years but not every year, in lieu of this expenditure. Greenbush Summer Rec shirts say “Gators”. More discussion will be held in the future regarding funding either site’s summer activities. Miss Middle River Pageant Committee, represented by Kaydell Super, requested permission of the board to use the GMR building in Middle River for this year’s Miss Middle River Pageant and Miss North Star Pageant. This pageant has a rich history dating back some 43 years and it’s felt that closing the Middle River site is affecting the future of the pageant. Committee further wondered what expenditures are needed and indicated that Middle River Community Club could reimburse for any additional costs. Committee members indicated that only a few rooms would be used and they would only need to be in the building 4-6 days. After much discussion including discussion about what would ultimately be done with the building, the following motion was made: A motion was made by Laurie Stromsodt, seconded by Joe Melby, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED the Board of Education of District 2683 will allow the Middle River Community Club to use the GMR Building in Middle River for both the Miss Middle River and Miss North Star Pageant with no additional cost to the school district and the Middle River Community Club will provide a Certificate of Waiver of Responsibility by the school district while the building is in use by them. Mark Stromsodt, Mayor of Middle River gave an update on the City of Middle River’s intent to buy the GMR building located in Middle River. He has met with community group and they are still interested in purchasing the building however, there are various items that need to be worked out. City would like no stipulations on the use of the building; they have contacted an architect to review the building which is proving to be too expensive; they are still waiting for an asbestos report and they have had boiler people look at the building as well as roof people inspect the roof. City of Middle River will hold public meeting to decide whether or not to buy the building. Board discussed at length whether or not to place any stipulations on what the building could be used for such as not being used for an educational facility for 10 years. Board member Stromsodt told the Board that she was looking into the possibility of someone opening a pre-K education facility there as well as offering adult education. Her concern was that a stipulation like this could prevent that from being accomplished. Board member Nelson indicated that putting a stipulation of this type in place “was only good business” to which Board member Melby replied that it was another petty move. After extended discussion the following motions were made: A motion was made by Shane Kilen, seconded by Carrie Jo Howard, that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education of District 2683 sell the GMR Building located at the Middle River site currently not in use with the stipulation put in place that purchaser is not able to use the building for a educational facility for pre-school through Grade 12. Upon a roll call vote, the following voted in favor: Kilen, Howard, Kuznia, Nelson, Stenberg with Stomsodt and Melby voting no. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Brandon Kuznia, that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education of District 2683 puts the GMR Building located at the Middle River site currently not in use up for sale (by bids) if the City of Middle River has not made a decision to purchase by September 17th. Upon a roll call vote, the following voted in favor: Kilen, Howard, Kuznia, Nelson, Stenberg with Stromsodt voting no and no vote by Melby. Chad Cater presented School Board members with information regarding previous requests of his. No discussion was held. 7. 2. Cell phone use by School Board members during meetings of the Board Carrie Jo Howard indicated that there had been some questions as to what School Board members were doing with their phones during meetings with a concern about whether texting from the public was going on. Upon contacting MSBA for a clarification on such action, the Board was discouraged from using cell phones during meetings other than to review Board documents and/or accept emergency calls. Following Board discussion regarding cell phone use during the meetings, the following motion was made. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Shane Kilen, that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education of District 2683 neither send or receive messages during School Board meetings. Upon a roll call vote, the following voted in favor: Kuznia, Stromsodt, Howard, Kilen, Nelson, Stenberg with Melby voting no. 8. Communications 8. 1. Superintendent 8. 1. a. Buildings and Grounds 8. 1. A. 2. Annexing out of GMR School District Board member Stromsodt requested this item be placed on the August agenda after bringing up some questions during the July meeting. When Supt. Jerome asked Board member Stromsodt what the questions were, she couldn’t remember so no further discussion was held with regards to this issue. 8. 1. b.Greenbush Middle River School District Anticipated Enrollment • Preliminary numbers • K-6 : 114 • 7-12 : 155 • K-12 : 269 8. 1. c. Greenbush Middle River School District Budget to Actual expenditure report • As requested by board member, document will be provided on monthly basis. • Budget consists of 6 fund balances: o 01 General Fund o 02 Food Service o 04 Community Services o 07 Debt Redemption o 08 Scholarships o 09 Student Activities • *see attached 8. 1. d. Minnesota Rural Education Association • MREA is hosting a series of regional meetings throughout the state • Meeting is intended to present educational issues and gather input on issues that matter most to rural education. • Tuesday, September 18th : 7:00 -9:00 Thief River Falls 8. 1. e. Minnesota School Board Association Statewide Advocacy Tour • MSBA is hosting a a series of regional meetings throughout the state • Wednesday, September 12th • 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. in Thief River Falls • *If you wish to attend meeting, please let me know or you may register for event at: www.mnmsba.org 8. 1. f. Minnesota Rural Education Annual Conference • Sunday, November 11th – Tuesday, November 13th • “Engaging Students NOW” • Conference will take place in Brainerd • Please let me know as soon as possible if you wish to attend conference as soon as possible 8. 1. g. Greenbush Middle River School District Open House • August 30th1:30 – 3:30 • Opportunity for students, parents and community members to visit staff, classrooms,administration, etc… • *see attached document 8. 1. h. Greenbush Middle River School District Certified Staff • GMR School District is seeking candidates for Fifth Grade teaching position. • Teacher vacancy is the result of GMR Teacher submitting resignation on August 6th (Initially requested to be released from teaching contract on Saturday, August 4th) 8. 1. i. BGMR Joint Sports Billing • Annually Badger School District reimburses GMR district an amount equal to 1/3 of Joint Sports expenditures *see attached 8. 1. j. Long Term Facility Maintenance Revenue • LTFMR is a product of State of Minnesota legislature. • Districts are eligible for funding for facility maintenance over a 10 year period. • Revenue is a combination of : • Local Levy • State share of equalized revenue • LTFM 10 year plan must be approved annually • Plan may be adjusted or modified as needed • Funds carry over from one year to the next 8. 1. k. Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors August Meeting 8. 1. l. MSBA / Minnesota Department of Education Superintendent Conference • Annual “Back to School” Conference 8. 1. m. Greenbush Middle River School District Independent Annual Financial Audit • Eide Bailly is scheduled to conduct annual district audit on site August 29th – 30th. 8. 1. n. Greenbush Middle River School FIRST Robotics Documentary entitled “Small Town Robot” • Premiere occurred on August 15th at the Roseau Theater • Documentary has been selected to be featured at the TwinCities Film Festival 8. 1. o. Greenbush Middle River School building in Middle River • Preparations are underway to blow out water lines and prepare building for the winter. • If sale of building, property and land for $1.00 to City of Middle River does not occur, recommendation is to seek bids for building, property and land. 9. Principal Report 9. 1. Principal Schultz • Professional development — Building Developmental Assets • Recruiting Coaches & Officials 10. Proposed Resolutions August 20th, 2018 10. 1. A motion was made by Laurie Stromsodt, seconded by Brandon Kuznia, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education of District 2683 accept the resignation of Lisa Berg as elementary education teacher. 10. 2. A motion was made by Shane Kilen, seconded by Laurie Stromsodt, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED the Board of Education of District 2683 authorizes administration to continue working with US Foods asfood provider during the 2018 – 2019 academic year. 10. 3. A motion was made by Joe Melby, seconded by Kurt Stenberg, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED the Board of Education of District 2683 authorizes administration to approve bid from Dean Foods for milk provider during the 2018 – 2019 academic year. 10. 4. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Kurt Stenberg, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED the Board of Education of District 2683 approve the LTFM plan as presented. 10. 5. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Kurt Stenberg, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education of District 2683 accept the following donation(s). Dale Kuznia’s Family to Greenbush Middle River School in memory of Dale Kuznia $4,000.00 Greenbush COOP Grain & Seed to Greenbush Middle River School District $13,951.18 Gust Family Charitable Fund to Greenbush Middle River FIRST Robotics $10,000.00 POLARIS to Greenbush Middle River School FIRST Robotics $5,000.00 11. Adjournment Motion: Carrie Jo Howard Second: Laurie Stromsodt 12. Communications • Regular School Board Meeting – September 17th, 7:30 p.m. (September 26, 2018)