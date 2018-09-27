Kittson designated as Purple Heart County

he Kittson County Board of Commissioners voted to adopt the resolution, declaring Kittson to be a Purple Heart County at the board meeting on September 18.

Kittson County Veterans Service Officer Wayne Jacobson recognized three special guests in attendance: Doug Thompson, wounded in Vietnam in 1969; Randy Krantz, wounded in Vietnam in 1970; and Everett Englund, wounded in Vietnam in 1970. Jacobson mentioned Englund’s father, Arnold, also a Purple Heart recipient, wounded in World War II.

Representatives from the American Legions and VFWs in the county were in attendance.

Clyde Nelson read the meaning and history of the Purple Heart. The inscription reads simply: “for military merit.”

Eight Purple Heart recipients are former or current residents of the county: Doug Thompson, Randy Krantz, Everett Englund, Barry Lund, Adam Anderson, Neil Wikstrom, Brian Sjodin, Richard Lubarski, and Kenny Gorsuch.

