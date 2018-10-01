Alan “Al” Robert Dann, 44

Alan “Al” Robert Dann was born February 27, 1974, to Tom and Arlys (Jackson) Dann, at the Greenbush Community Hospital in Greenbush, MN. He was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith. He grew up in Badger and graduated from high school in 1992. After graduation he worked at Polaris as a test driver for a few years. He then went to Northland Community College in Thief River Falls, MN, for three years. He took up computer and drafting and after graduating from Northland he started working at Geroy’s Building Center in Roseau, MN. He worked there for 16 years until the store closed last spring. Al loved hunting and fishing. He also liked going out to the hunting shack, mowing grass, and fixing things up. He loved sports, watching football in the garage with his buddies (of course, the Vikings). He is survived by his parents, Tom and Arlys of Badger, MN; brother Jerry (Sandie Sluka) of Los Angeles, CA; two nephews, Joshua (Caltin), and Taylor (Jennifer); one niece, Tiffnay (Aron) Gordon and a great-nephew, Copper Wayne Sluka; several uncles, aunts, and cousins; Godparents Earl and Janet Overlee; Godchild Deagen Berger. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; uncles, Wayne, Ivan and Alley Jackson. Alan passed away September 21, 2018 at the age of 44 at Villa St. Vincent in Crookston, MN. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Setpember 29th at 10:30 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Badger. Visitation will be one hour prior and interment will be at the Badger City Cemetery. Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com Helegeson Funeral Home