Philip Olson, 69

Philip Olson, age 69, of Tabor, MN, passed away on Monday, September 24, 2018, unexpectedly at his home.

Philip was born on December 24, 1948, in Grand Forks, ND, the son of the late Paul and Martha (Ovsak) Olson. He grew up in the rural Tabor, MN, area and graduated from Alvarado High School in 1966. Upon graduation, he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from the University of North Dakota. He then served in the US Army during the Vietnam War from 1970 to 1973 and afterwards returned to the University of North Dakota and graduated with a Master’s Degree in Accounting. He worked as an accountant for Scott’s Trucking from 1975 until his retirement in 2013. Phil was a very active member of the Holy Trinity Catholic parish, most often reading during mass. He was a member of the University of North Dakota Alumni Association and a dedicated UND fan. In his free time he enjoyed tending to the farmyard, gardening and donating his extra vegetables to the food shelf, spending time with family, and going to concerts at the Chester Fritz Auditorium. Going to sporting events was his favorite past-time as he was a dedicated fan of the Minnesota Twins and the Fighting Sioux hockey team. He was known by his grandnieces and grandnephews as Santa Phil because he always had a few neat Christmas gifts for kids of all ages. This kind and gentle uncle and friend will be missed by all.

Philip is survived by his 6 nieces and nephews, DeeAnn Olson of Warren, MN; Robert (Shirley) Olson of Alvarado, MN; Shari (Rick Nikunen, Jr.) Olson-Nikunen of Phoenix, AZ and Thief River Falls, MN; Paula (Ron) Salentine of Euclid, MN; Kyle (Kristin) Olson of Sartell, MN; and Ronda (Mike) Biermaier of Thief River Falls, MN; and 14 grandnieces and grandnephews, Rachel (Josh) Johnston; Tyler (Annie) Olson; Matthew (Laura Skinner) Olson; Willie Nikunen; Aubrey (Jacob) Barney; Luke (Rebecca Fee) Schulz; Nick, Jake, and Madison Salentine; Grant, Carter, and Brooklyn Olson; Meleah and Blake Biermaier; and 11 great grandnieces and grandnephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ronald Olson.

In lieu of flowers memorials to Holy Trinity Catholic Church are preferred.

Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 am on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Tabor, MN.

Visitation: One Hour Before the Service

Inurnment: Holy Trinity Catholic Church Cemetery in Tabor, MN

