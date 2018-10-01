Stephen “Steve” Huot, 54, of East Grand Forks, MN died early Saturday morning, September 29, 2018 in Finley, ND, while on his way to go hunting with his good friend.

Stephen Donald Huot was born February 24, 1964 in Crookston, MN the son of Roy and Barbara (Harbott) Huot. He graduated from Lafayette High School, Red Lake Falls, MN in 1982. He AVTI in East Grand Forks and earned a degree in Automotive Mechanics. He married Rhonda Skjerven in Grand Forks, ND on February 18, 2000. He was an amazing mechanic and could fix any vehicle that came into his shop. He worked as a mechanic for DeMers Amoco in Grand Forks for many years before opening Valley Oil in Northwood, ND in 1997. Steve was an entrepreneur and a successful business man. After several years he owned and operated Valley Lawn Care, fertilizing lawns in many small towns in North Dakota. In his more recent years he worked as a mechanic and truck driver for Fed Ex. In all of Steve’s work, building relationships with people was his priority. Steve had a work ethic like no other, but always put his family first. He was a hard working, loyal, lovable, funny, and generous man who loved his family more than life itself. Steve was an avid outdoorsman with many hobbies including hunting, fishing, riding, etc.

He is survived by his wife, Rhonda of East Grand Forks, MN; children, Joshua Huot of Marina Del Ray, CA, Jake Huot of Denver, CO, Brittany Skjerven of Grand Forks, ND, Ashton Rehberg and Curtis (Rachel) Rehberg all of Winnepeg, Canada, Stephenie (Jake) Schiller of East Grand Forks, Bryce Huot and Bethany Huot both of East Grand Forks, MN, his father Roy Huot Sr, of Grand Forks, ND, siblings Don (Mary Lou) Huot of Cold Spring, MN, Deb (Colleen) Huot of Crookston, MN, Diane (Al) Shervold of Grand Forks, ND, Kathy Huot of Moorhead, MN, Mike (Lynn) Huot or Grand Forks, ND, Marchelle Huot of Leesberg, FL, Rod (Michelle) Huot of Thompson, ND, and sister-in-law Chutima Huot of Dawson, MN; grandchildren Joseph, Noah and Willa; many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother Barbara and two bothers Roy and David.

In Lieu of Flowers, memorials are preferred.

Celebration of Life: 11:00 AM, Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at the Hope Covenant Church, Grand Forks, ND.

Visitation: 5-7 PM, with a 6:30 prayer service, Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at Hope Covenant Church, Grand Forks, ND.