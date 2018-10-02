Board of Education, Climax-Shelly Independent School District #592, Climax, MN 56523 proceedings August 20, 2018 The Board of Education of Independent School District #592, Climax, Minnesota held their regular meeting on Monday August 20, 2018 at 7:00 AM in the Music Room at the Climax-Shelly School. Brad Erickson called the meeting to order with the following members present: Beth Rarick, Julie Cakebread, Jon Carlson (, Brad Erickson, Toscha Larson, Bryan Stortroen (Not Present) and Molly Paulsrud. Superintendent Bill Walters, K-12 Principal Art Meyer , visitors Joe Hyde Technology Coordinator. Molly moved Julie seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that the Agenda is approved as amended. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Jon moved Beth seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that the minutes of the July 16, 2018 regular meeting are approved as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Communications: None Superintendent’s Report: Bid Opening Aug. 28th at 2:00 PM in the Music Room for the expansion project. Still looking for two bus drivers this year. Resignation of our girls basketball coach. Short bus purchase and the status of the bus grant that was written. Technology plan and moving to the use of Board Book for future school board meetings. Joe Hyde presented the district technology plan and what our goals were for the upcoming year. He also gave some specific information in regards to Erate II. . Principal’s Report-Handout covering the schools latest events as well as enrollment numbers. Toscha moved Molly seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that payment totaling $170,825.90 be authorized by the following checks #50199 to #50230 for end of month bills be approved and that board bills totaling $15,525.38 for checks #50185 to check #50198 also be approved. There were no voided checks. The student activity account was also reviewed. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Julie moved Beth seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to accept the Treasurer’s Report as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote. OLD BUSINESS – NONE NEW BUSINESS Toscha moved Molly seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to approve teaching contract for Carrie Connell, K-12 Art Teacher for the 2018-2019 school year. Motion passed by unanimous vote Beth moved Toscha seconded to approve the bid from Bimbo Bakeries to supply Bread for the 2018-2019 school year. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Jon moved and Toscha seconded the following motion, BE IT RESOLVED that Land O Lakes contract to provide milk for the 2018-2019 school year be approved. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Toscha moved Beth seconded to approve the lease of a 14 passenger bus from Telin Transportation as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Jon Moved Toscha seconded the sale of the 2003 activity bus that is part of the curren t transportation fleet. Motion passed by unanimous vote Jon moved seconded by Toscha to accept the technology plan presented by Technology Coordinator Joe Hyde at the August 20th School Board Meeting. Motion passed by unanimous vote Julie moved second by Toscha the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED: That Superintendent Bill Walters, Bookkeeper Kathy Nesvig and Treasurer Jon Carlson are authorized to invest available cash on hand from operating funds and the capital expenditure and debt redemption funds as excess cash flow limitations allow. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED: That the investments are limited to passbook savings and time investments. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED: That Superintendent Bill Walters, Bookkeeper Kathy Nesvig, and Treasurer Jon Carlson are also authorized to make wire transfers of school district funds for the 2018-2019 school year. Motion carried unanimously. Julie moved second by Beth the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED: That Bremer Bank of Crookston, First Community Credit Union, First National Bank of Minneapolis, Wells Fargo Bank, and Minnesota Liquid Asset Fund is named as official depositories for 2018-2019 school year. Motion carried unanimously. Julie moved Beth seconded by the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to set the budget and review as an agenda item as part of the regular monthly board meeting of December 17, 2018 at 6:00 pm where the public is invited to attend and the board will accept input and comments regarding the budget and levy certification for the 2019-2020 year. Also to set the Payable 2017 Certified Levy at the “maximum”. Motion carried unanimously. Molly moved second by Julie the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to adjourn the meeting at 8:32 a.m. Motion passed by unanimous vote. The September meeting is scheduled for Monday September 17th at 8:00 pm Respectfully submitted, Julie Cakebread, Clerk (Oct 3, 2018)