Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota proceedings September 10, 2018 The regular meeting of the Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota was held on Monday, September 10, 2018, at 5:30 p.m. at the Senior High School. Board Chair Simonson called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Board members present: Black, Boespflug, Simonson, Thompson, Useldinger Board member absent Piche: Useldinger moved to approve the minutes of the regular school board meeting held on August 27,2018. Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Black moved to approve the agenda as presented. Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved to hire the following people: Ashley McMahon, Preschool Teacher – B Step 3 – $35,638.22 beginning 9.26.18 (165 days) Wanda Langerud, .5 fte Preschool Teacher – B Step 1 – $18,573 beginning 8.27.18 Shelly Mack, SP Paraprofessional – 6.75 hrs/day beginning 9.11.18 Todd Adams, Bus Driver – beginning 9.4.18 Bryan Olson, Bus Driver – beginning 9.4.18 Bernadine Burke, NH Food Service – 2.0 hrs/day beginning 9.11.18 Alicia Hams, SH Food Service – 6.0 hrs/day beginning 9.11.18 Zoe Berlinquette, 7/8 Boys Soccer Coach Liz McDowell, 7/8 Boys Soccer Coach Lauren Hedlund, 7/8 Volleyball Coach Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Black moved to approve a FMLA request from Amanda Gust beginning approximately October 1, 2018, through May 31,2019. Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved that Jaime Campos, SH paraprofessional, has met the requirements to receive an additional $2.00 as required by the MSEA – Paraprofessional contract beginning September 4, 2018. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Thompson moved to increase the hours of employment for the following employees: Sara Kleinvachter, NCTC Food Service – increase by 1.5 hours per day beginning 8.30.18 Emily Kersten, CMS Paraprofessional – increase by .5 hour per day beginning 9.4.18 Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to approve the miscellaneous payments for the August 28,2018, payroll in the amount of $26,981.98 . Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried . The consent agendas are on file in the District Office. Boespflug moved to approve the following donations to the school district: Donation From: Donation To For Amount EGF Booster Club Boys Tennis Court Time 336.0 EGF Booster Club Girls Basketball Awards 50.00 EGF Booster Club Senior High 3 Sport Athlete Awards 180.00 EGF Booster Club Senior High Training Room-MEDCO 885.99 EGF Booster Club Boys Golf Overnight-Bemidji 343.98 EGF Booster Club Boys Golf Overnight-Hibbing 529.80 TOTAL DONATIONS: $2,325.77 Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Black moved to approve the payment of the K-12 bills # 114317 through # 114430 and electronic fund transfers asfollows: General Fund 0 $353,912.411 Food Service Fund 02 429.00 Community Education Fund 04 1,189.50 Building Fund 06 0.00 Debt Redemption Fund 07 0.00 Scholarship Fund 08 0.00 Trust Fund 09 0.00 Community Service Fund 14 5.60 Activity Fund 21 25,525.85 Electronic Fund Transfer 148,098.66 Total Payments $529,161.02 The bills are on file in the Superintendent’s Office. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Thompson moved to adjourn the meeting at 6:20 p.m. Useldinger seconded the motion . The motion was carried. The next regular school board meeting will be held on September 24, 2018. Respectfully submitted, Melissa Thompson, Clerk (Oct 3,, 2018)