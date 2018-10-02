Jeremy Jay Johnson, 38, Rothsay, MN, passed away Sunday, September 23, 2018, with his family at his side, at Sanford Health, Fargo, ND, after being involved in a motorcycle accident on September 11, 2018.

Jeremy was born April 22, 1980, in Grand Forks, ND, to Larry and Cynthia (Pieper) Johnson. Jeremy was raised in Pelican Rapids, MN, where he received his education with the class of 1998. He went on to receive an associate degree in accounting from Minnesota State Community and Technical College, Moorhead.

Jeremy worked in the family business, Johnson Satellite Service, for many years, until he married Tiffany Van Cleef in Spearfish, SD, on July 11, 2009. They made their home in Moorhead, MN, until they moved to Rothsay. He worked for Tecta America, Fargo, as a foreman and supervisor. Jeremy also worked for Kost Materials, Fargo. More recently, Jeremy worked as the manager of Oswald Grain, Fairmount, ND.

Jeremy was devoted to his family and treasured spending time with his wife and children. Early mornings were his quiet time, when he enjoyed a cup of coffee and reading his Bible.

Jeremy is survived by his wife, Tiffany; children, Kylie, Carter, Ella and Jonah; parents, Larry and Cynthia Johnson; and siblings, Tami (Alex) Pena, Daniel Johnson, and Matthew (Crystal) Johnson.

A Celebration of Life service was held Wednesday, September 26, 2018, at 11 AM, at Rothsay Baptist Church, Rothsay.

A Johnson Family Benefit will be held October 10th, 5 -8 pm at the Rothsay, MN, Community Center. A dine or takeout option with a choice of pasta, side salad, garlic bread and a beverage (free will donation). There will be a silent auction. Call or text questions to Kristin: 218-205-2281.

Cards can be sent to Larry and Cynthia Johnson, 324 NW Terrace, Rothsay, MN 56579.