Goose Fest Parade Snapshots

The annual Goose Fest celebration ran from September 28 to September 30 in Middle River. Below are some snapshots from the celebration’s parade on September 29, including a couple photos that did make the paper, as well as the many photos that didn’t.
Stacey Dallager holds daughter Katey and wraps her in a blanket, awaiting the start of the Goose Fest Parade on a chilly September 29 afternoon. (photo by Ryan Bergeron)
Roppe Farms would take home first place honors for the best overall float in this year’s Goose Fest Parade on September 29. (photo by Ryan Bergeron)
Kaydell Super (left) and daughter Kara Super-Peterson (right) express their community spirit as part of a Goose Fest Parade entry advertising “The Honker” newspaper and the Middle River All School Reunion celebration titled “Skipperpalooza!”. (photo by Ryan Bergeron)
Miss Middle River Aubre Berg awards the third place antique car plaque to this yellow 1952 Ford truck owned by Don Burkel at the Goose Fest Parade. (photo by Ryan Bergeron)
The Roseau County Shriners perform routines aboard their snowmobiles in front of the Goose Fest Parade crowd. (photo by Ryan Bergeron)
Newly crowned Miss Middle River Aubre Berg waves to the crowd while riding through the Goose Fest Parade. Berg would leave her ride to hand out awards throughout the parade. (photo by Ryan Bergeron)
Grand Marshall of this year’s Goose Fest Parade Barb Geer poses for a photo with the first place plaque she won in the Open Class division of the annual celebration’s parade. (photo by Ryan Bergeron)
Erick Jones from Thief River Falls expresses his excitement while waiting to collect some candy during the parade of the annual Goose Fest celebration in Middle River on September 29. (photo by Ryan Bergeron)
Russell and Annabelle Waterworth stand along the street with their bags, looking to collect some candy at the Goose Fest Parade. (photo by Ryan Bergeron)
Alena Nelson sits on her dad Brandon’s lap as they wait for the Goose Fest Parade to begin in Middle River. (photo by Ryan Bergeron)
Courtney Gillund and Maria Blair sit down next to each other as they await the start of the Goose Fest Parade on September 29. (photo by Ryan Bergeron)