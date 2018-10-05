Search continues for missing woman

Two more locations have been searched for Becky Jo Look, missing since 1995.

The Kittson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search on a property northeast of Pelan last Friday and Saturday, as well as a search of the property in Halma, where Look lived with boyfriend Todd Spilde at the time of her disappearance.

A trackhoe was used to excavate several rock piles in a hayfield near Pelan, plus a foot search was conducted in a wooded area nearby.

This area was searched after the Kittson County Sheriff’s office received new information last Wednesday, which made the area “compelling” to search, said Sheriff Steve Porter.

On Saturday, about 15 volunteers from fire departments in Karlstad, Hallock, Lancaster, and Lake Bronson combed a wooded area next to the hay field.

