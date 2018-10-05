Tickets on sale to see “small town Robot” at the Twin Cities Film Festival

Tickets are now on sale for the Greenbush-Middle River Robotics documentary film titled, “small town Robot”, by director and producer Joe Brandmeier. The film will screen on Wednesday, October 24 at 7:10 pm, as part of the Twin Cities Film Festival “Shorts Block” called Passionate Voices through ICON Theaters at the West End in St. Louis Park, Minn. A small Red Carpet event will take place prior to the showing at 6:30 pm, providing a chance to maybe meet the robot.

Since there are other short films in this block, tickets will go fast. To purchase tickets, first click on the following link: https://www.showplaceicon.com/Browsi…/…/Details/h-HO00002406 . Then, under “Show Times”, click on the 7:10 pm time. To learn more about this documentary on the GMR Robotics team, click on the following link: www.smalltownrobot.com