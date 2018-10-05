Tickets on sale to see “small town Robot” at the Twin Cities Film Festival

Joe Brandmeier (sitting in front), the Greenbush-Middle River Robotics team, GMR Superintendent Tom Jerome (third from left in back row), and a FIRST Robotics representative (fourth from left in back row), pose for a photo together in front of the Roso Theatre in Roseau on August 15 prior to the premiere of “Small Town Robot”, a short documentary film by director and producer Brandmeier highlighting the GMR Robotics team and FIRST Robotics in general. Tickets are now sale for the showing of this film on October 24 at the Twin Cities Film Festival. (photo by Ryan Bergeron)

 

Tickets are now on sale for the Greenbush-Middle River Robotics documentary film titled, “small town Robot”, by director and producer Joe Brandmeier. The film will screen on Wednesday, October 24 at 7:10 pm, as part of the Twin Cities Film Festival “Shorts Block” called Passionate Voices through ICON Theaters at the West End in St. Louis Park, Minn. A small Red Carpet event will take place prior to the showing at 6:30 pm, providing a chance to maybe meet the robot.
Since there are other short films in this block, tickets will go fast. To purchase tickets, first click on the following link: https://www.showplaceicon.com/Browsi…/…/Details/h-HO00002406. Then, under “Show Times”, click on the 7:10 pm time. To learn more about this documentary on the GMR Robotics team, click on the following link: www.smalltownrobot.com.

