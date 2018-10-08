BAUDETTE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT Baudette, MN SEEKS STATEMENTS OF QUALIFICATIONS (SOQ) FOR ENGINEERING CONSULTANT The City of Baudette / Lake of the Woods County Airport Commission seeks Statements of Qualifications (SOQ) from an engineering consultant firm to oversee capital improvements at the Baudette International Airport for a five-year contract period beginning December 18, 2018. The process will be in accordance with FAA AC 150/5100-14E. As well as providing engineering services for specific capital projects relating to airport maintenance, enhancement and long-term development, the consultant will also serve as a link and facilitator between the Commission and such agencies as the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) Office of Aeronautics and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The consultant also should expect to work with the Commission on matters relating to airport planning and zoning, legislative and Congressional activities affecting airports, and other advisory activities as needed. The following projects are currently listed on the airport’s Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) or have the potential to occur within the five-year contract period. These will be included within the scope of the consultant contract: • Planning studies including master plan and airport layout plan (ALP) update • AGIS services and related survey data collection • Snow Removal Equipment (SRE) and other equipment purchases • Environmental studies, including environmental assessments (EA) and requests for environmental categorical exlusions (CAT EX) • Maintenance, rehabilitation and/or reconstruction of airfield pavements, including taxilanes, taxiways, aprons, runway, automobile parking areas and access roads • Security and wildlife fencing • Hangar area development, including site preparation and associated pavement • Hangar construction • Seaplane base improvements • Zoning updates • Airfield lighting and navigational aids Statements of Qualifications (SOQ) should be received by the Airport Commission no later than close of business Tuesday, November 13, 2018, to allow adequate time for review. The SOQ should be limited to 20 pages maximum. At least ten (10) copies of each printed item should be provided. Materials may be sent by mail to: Tina Rennemo City Clerk City of Baudette P.O. Box 548 Baudette, MN 56623 Additional information is available from Tina Rennemo at the address above, or at 218.634.1850 or tinar@ci.baudette.mn.us. The Airport Commission will review all submitted Statements of Qualifications and will make a determination on a successful candidate on or before December 17, 2018. Publish October 10, 2018