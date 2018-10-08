Foreclosure/Holly A Vad, a single woman

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: Mortgagor: Holly A Vad, a single woman Mortgagee: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Marketplace Home Mortgage, L.L.C. Dated: 02/02/2018 Recorded: 02/08/2018 Roseau County Recorder Document No. 292038 Assigned To: Texas Capital Bank, N.A. Dated: 08/13/2018 Recorded: 08/13/2018 Roseau County Recorder Document No. 293776 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1002491-2000102489-7 Lender or Broker: Marketplace Home Mortgage, L.L.C., a limited liability company Residential Mortgage Servicer: Cenlar FSB Mortgage Originator: Marketplace Home Mortgage, L.L.C., a limited liability company LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: A parcel of land located in Government Lot 1, Section 30, in Township 160 North, Range 39 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian in Minnesota, according to the United States Government Survey thereof, described as follows, to-wit: Commencing at a point on the West line of said Lot 1, 617 feet South of the Northwest corner thereof; thence Easterly on a line parallel with the North line of said Government Lot 1, to the East line of the right-of-way of Trunk Highway No. 89; thence continue Easterly on same line 223 feet and this being the point of beginning; thence continue Easterly on same line 417 feet; thence Southerly and parallel to the said East line of said Government Lot 1, 209 feet; thence Westerly parallel to the North line of said Government Lot 1, 417 feet to a point which is 209 feet South of the point of beginning; thence North and parallel to the East line of said Government Lot 1, to the point of beginning and there terminating. This is Abstract Property. TAX PARCEL NO.: 19.0076302 ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 17886 State Hwy 89 Wannaska, MN 56761 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Roseau ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $185,600.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $192,512.35 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: November 28, 2018, 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff`s Office, 604 5th Avenue SW, Roseau, MN to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 6 Months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is May 28, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: October 5, 2018 Texas Capital Bank, N.A., Assignee of Mortgagee By: PFB LAW, PROFESSIONAL ASSOCIATION Attorneys for: Texas Capital Bank, N.A., Assignee of Mortgagee 55 East Fifth Street, Suite 800 St. Paul, MN 55101-1718 651-209-7599 651-228-1753 (fax) THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 14795-18-00283-1 (October 10, 17, 24, 31, November 7 & 14, 2018)