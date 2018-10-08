Kittson County Hospice to celebrate World Hospice Day

Kittson County Hospice will be celebrating “World Hospice and Palliative Care Day” on Saturday, October 13, as well as celebrating National Hospice and Palliative Care Month in November.

Hospice is not a place-but is high quality care that enables patients and families to focus on living as fully as possible despite a life-limiting illness. November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month and hospice and palliative care programs across the country are reaching out to help people understand all that hospice and palliative care offer.

In recent months, a number of notable Americans have died. They include Senator John McCain, the queen of soul Aretha Franklin, and former first lady Barbara Bush. In many media reports, they were described as having “given up” on curative care late in their lives. Ms. Franklin opted for hospice care; Mrs. Bush received what was described as “comfort care.”

“It is essential that people understand that hospice and palliative care is not giving up, it is not the abandonment of care, it is not reserved for the imminently dying,” said Edo Banach, president and CEO of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization. “Hospice is a successful model of person-centered care that brings hope, dignity and compassion when they are most needed. This is one reason that the national My Hospice Campaign was launched this year.”

