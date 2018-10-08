Lake of the Woods County (MN) Board Proceedings/September 11, 2018

COMMISSIONER PROCEEDINGS SEPTEMBER 11, 2018 THE PUBLISHED MATERIAL IS ONLY A SUMMARY AND THE FULL TEXT IS AVAILABLE FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION AT THE LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY AUDITOR/TREASURERS’ OFFICE OR BY STANDARD MAIL OR ELECTRONIC MAIL OR LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY WEBSITE -www.lake-of-the-woods.mn.us The Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at Lake of the Woods County Government Center in the Commissioners’ Room. CALL TO ORDER-Chairman Arnesen called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited with the following members present: Commissioners: Cody Hasbargen, Ed Arnesen, Buck Nordlof, Jon Waibel and Ken Moorman. Also present were: County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson and Deputy Auditor/Treasurer Janet Rudd. APPROVAL OF AGENDA-Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the agenda with the following additions: Sheriff- Jail Supplies, Williams Potatoes Day, CPUI Contract, Land and Water- Small Community Watershed. APPROVAL OF MINUTES-Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the official minutes and summarized minutes of August 28, 2018. SOCIAL SERVICES-Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to approve the following claims: Commissioners Warrants $17,731.70, Commissioners Warrants $ 1,188.07, Commissioners Warrants $13,979.01. COUNTY AUDITOR/TREASURER-Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the claims against the county as follows: Revenue-$22,053.68; Road & Bridge-$302,830.80- Co Development- $870.00-Joint Ditch-$2,717.50-Solid Waste-$41,163.06-EDA-$44.56. WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION Warrants Approved On 9/11/2018 For Payment 9/14/2018 Vendor Name Amount Farmers Union Oil Co. 2,128.55 Government Management Group, Inc 3,600.00 Howard’s Oil Company 8,646.08 Liberty Tire Recycling, LLC 5,861.70 LOW Highway Dept 7,641.25 Mar-Kit Landfill 15,758.00 Mn Dept Of Transp 4,028.21 Pro-West & Associates, Inc 2,685.00 R & Q Trucking, Inc 5,665.00 Swanston Equipment Corp 4,271.24 Woody’s Service 4,455.01 Ziegler, Inc 281,560.00 63 Payments less than 2000 23,379.56 Final Total: 369,679.60 Further moved to authorize the payment of the following Auditor warrants: August 29, 2018-$12,565.46, September 5, 2018- $336,525.47. Lakewood Health-Dr. Retention-County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson presented the proposed Dr. Retention Contract with LakeWood Health Center. County Attorney, James Austad recommended that a statement in the contract needs to be added stating that the money was paid to individual Physician/Advanced Practice Clinician. The board requested that this be brought back to the board when the language was added for approval. Lakewood Health Center-Community Health Services Contract-Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the Purchase of Service Agreement between Lake of the Woods County and LakeWood Health Center for the Community Health Service effective January 1, 2019 thru December 31, 2019 and authorize County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson and Chairman Arnesen to sign. Proposed 2019 Budget and Tax Levy-Resolution RESOLUTION ADOPTING PROPOSED 2019 BUDGET AND TAX LEVY RESOLUTION 2018-09-01 The following Resolution was proposed and moved for adoption by Commissioner Jon Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously. WHEREAS, the Proposed County Budget for the year 2019 has been reviewed by the Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners; and NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the following Proposed Budget and Tax Levy is hereby adopted for the Lake of the Woods County for 2019: Revenue Fund $ 1,602,875 Road & Bridge Fund $ 449,580 Social Services Fund $ 603,935 Economic Development Authority Fund $ 60,000 2019 Proposed Budget and Tax Levy $ 2,716,390 BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the following amounts be levied against the unorganized townships of Lake of the Woods County for 2019: Twp Road & Bridge $ 450,320* Twp Fire – Baudette $ 25,000 Twp Fire – Williams $ 25,795 Twp Fire – NW Angle $ 6,500 Total $ 507,615 2019 * $450,320 for Township Road & Bridge includes $12,000 which is specifically levied to Northwest Angle residents for Calcium Chloride. (438,320+12,000=450,320) A public meeting to discuss the 2019 Proposed Budget and Tax Levy will be held on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at 6:00 p.m. in the Lake of the Woods County Commissioners’ Room. AMEND AGENDA-Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to add August 28 thru the 30 budget meeting minutes for approval. Motion-Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the budget minutes for August 28 thru August 30. Land Leases -Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Norldof and carried unanimously to approve the leases with Byron Tviet effective January 1, 2019 for three (3) years at the cost of nine dollars (9.00) per acre payable annually and authorize County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson and Chairman Arnesen to sign. The following legal description of the three parcels are as follows: The Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (NE1/4 of SE1/4), Section Twenty-eight (28), Township One Hundred Sixty-three (163N), Range Thirty-four (34W), containing 40 acres agricultural land, more or less. (tillable land); The Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (NW1/4 of NW1/4), Section Twenty-seven (27), Township One Hundred Sixty-three (163N), Range Thirty-four (34W), containing 40 acres. (tillable); The Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (SW1/4 of SW1/4), Section Twenty-two (22), Township One Hundred Sixty-three (163N), Range Thirty-four (34W), containing 38- acres. (tillable land). Forfeited Land-County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson informed the board that a forfeited property of Lake of the Woods County has a tree down in the City of Williams and that needs to be removed. The board requested the MIS/Maintenance Supervisor, Peder Hovland overlook forfeited property maintenance concerns and contact a business that does such removal. The board requested that County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson set aside $3,000 for Forfeited land maintenance. Potato Day-County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson met with the board and informed the board that the Potato Day Committee requested funding in the amount of $500.00. Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to contribute $500.00 to the Potato Day Committee from the Revenue Fund. MAINTENANCE SUPERVISOR-Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to authorize Maintenance Supervisor, Peder Hovland to replace the light fixtures in the Government Center in the amount of $24,822 after rebates and with installation and authorize Holen Electric to do the installation, with the funding from the Maintenance account. Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to approve the replacement of the water softener in the Government Center in the amount of $6,800 with installation and authorize Plutko Plumbing to do the installation with the funding from the Maintenance account. HUMAN RESOURCE/MIS DIRECTOR- Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve grade and step for IT Technician, John Butenhoff at grade 11, step 5, $21.51 per hour, effective August 26, 2018 and grade 12, step 6, $23.45 per hour effective January 1, 2019. CPUI CONTRACT-MIS Director, Peder Hovland and County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson met with the board to discuss the contract from CPUI. County Attorney, James Austad had approved the signing of the current contract. Peder also discussed the new contract. The board directed MIS Director, Peder Hovland to get the financial information for them to review at September 25 board meeting. The County Board requested to set a work session after the next board meeting on September 25, to discuss the tax system. Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to authorize County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson and Chairman Arensen to sign the 2015-2018 CPUI contract for services rendered for the tax system. VETERANS SERVICE OFFICER-County Veterans Service Officer, Rick Rone met with the board via conference call in the regards to the Veteran’s Home which will be built in Bemidji for local area resident veterans. Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to contribute $35,100 to the Veterans Home, which will be built in Bemidji MN with funding from the Community Health fund and with Federal money matching this contribution. DITCH AUTHORITY-Public Works Director, Tim Erickson met with the board and updated them on the progress of Ditch 28 and reviewed the plans on State Hwy 172. The Board also received and update on the progress on Ditch 26. YEARS OF SERVICE RECOGNITION-The following resolution was offered by Chairman Arnesen and moved for adoption: RECOGNITION OF YEARS OF SERVICE MICHELE PARADISE RESOLUTION NO. 18-09-02; WHEREAS: Michele Paradise has served Lake of the Woods County as Deputy Accountant/Office Specialist since August 5, 1981 (37 years, 37 days);WHEREAS: Michele will retire from Lake of the Woods County effective September 11, 2018; OW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED: That Lake of the Woods Board of County Commissioners extends its deepest appreciation to Michele Paradise for her dedicated service and wishes her well on her retirement. The resolution was seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and the same being put to a vote, was unanimously carried. RECESS-The meeting was called to recess at 10:53 a.m. and reconvened at 11:03 a.m. as follows. LAND AND WATER PLANNING-Land and Water Planning Director, Josh Stromlund met with the board to discuss the Small Community Wastewater Treatment Program, which could assist with grants up to $60,000. The consensus of the board was to have Josh move forward with the Small Wastewater Program. GUN CLUB UPDATE-Commissioner Nordlof informed the board the Gun Club is requesting 40 acres out of the 80 acres. He informed the board that there are over 41 youth in the gun club. They currently are leasing the land from the State, but they would really like to own the land and be able to gate the property of land that is being purchased by Lake of the Woods County. The board discussed the options and the best option is for Public purpose. The board discussed a long-term lease. County Attorney, James Austad will review the long-term lease procedure. Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to purchase State Land Sale number 13912, – South Half of the Southeast Quarter (S1/2SE1/4) Section 14, Township 160 N, Range 31 W, containing 80 acres, more or less in the amount of $51,674.81 from the con-con fund. PAUL BUNYAN TRANSIT-Executive Director, Lezlie Grubich, and Luann Bloom, Operator Manager and Safety Coordinator met with the board and reviewed the Operating Costs and Revenue with the board and discussed the purchase of a second bus for Lake of the Woods County. Lezlie informed the board that the local match is $15,839, and the next time a bus is up for purchase for Lake of the Woods County will be in 2025. Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to approve the purchase of a new bus with county the share of $15,839 coming from the transportation account. SHERIFF-Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the purchase of supplies for the Sheriff Office in the amount of $2,077.49. Correspondence-Lake of the Woods Senior Citizens Council invited the Commissioner to a Grand Opening for the Newly renovated Brink Community Senior Center on September 13, 2018. RECESS-With no further business before the board, Chairman Arnesen called the meeting to recess at 11:50 a.m. Attest: September 25, 2018 County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson Chairman of the Board, Edward Arnesen Publish October 10, 2018