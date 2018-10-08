A celebration of Life will be held beginning after 4 P.M. on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, for Lindell Juhl, 90, of Greenbush, MN. at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Karlstad, MN. Lindell passed away Fri. evening, Sept. 28, 2018, at Life Care Greenbush Manor in Greenbush. Family graveside services will be held at 3 P.M. Sat. at the Bowesmont Cemetery, Bowesmont, ND.

Lindell Lillian Juhl, the daughter of the late Christian and Lydia (Kluck) Lehmann, was born on Oct. 11, 1927, at McClusky, ND. She was a lifelong member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. She went 8 grades to Mountain City Township, a one room school in North Dakota. Then she attended Sheyenne River Academy at Harvey, ND, where she graduated from 12th grade. She went two summer quarters to Union College in Lincoln, NE and then taught school two years in a one room school in northwest ND.

Lindell married Wayne Juhl on June 7th, 1948 at McClusky, ND. They spent the summer custom combining from Kansas to North Dakota. They then moved to Greenbush, MN in 1948 where they farmed and raised their children.

Lindell enjoyed gardening, raising orchids, crocheting, oil painting, and quilting. She and Wayne enjoyed many short term mission trips around the world building schools, homes, and churches. Some of the places they traveled to were India, Honduras, Russia, Chile, and the Caribbean Islands. They spent the last few years at LifeCare Greenbush Manor in Greenbush, MN, where Lindell passed away Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.

Lindell is survived by her husband, Wayne of Greenbush; 5 children: Michael Juhl in Iowa; Lynda (Brooks) Burnsed, Loma Linda, CA; Lewellyn (Karen) Juhl, Clarkston, WA; Debee (Randy) Givens, Ridgefield, WA; Ivan (Jolene) Juhl, Greenbush, MN; 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; and 2 sisters; Betty Liebelt & Grace Murphy both in Florida.

She was preceeded in death by her parents; sisters & brothers: Edwin John Lehmann at birth, Ida Grondahl, Elma Krueger, Ben Lehmann, Reuben Lehmann, Edwin Carl Lehmann, Susan Schander, Mabel Hoffman & Merle Lehmann.

Memorials should be directed to Marnatha Volunteers International or Greenbush LifeCare Medical Center.

Collins Funeral Home of Greenbush, MN has charge of arrangements.