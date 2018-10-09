Mavis Emma Elaine Willert, 93

Mavis Emma Elaine Willert, age 93, of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away on Friday, October 5, 2018, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND.

Mavis Reese was born on June 13, 1925, in Morton, MN, the daughter of the late Homer and Laura (Peterson) Reese. She grew up and went to school in Crookston, MN. When she was a junior she decided to move to Long Beach/Hollywood, CA, to audition for a role. A year later she moved back to Crookston, MN, and it was here that she met Meryl Willert after he had returned from his service in World War II. They were married on May 1, 1947, in Crookston, MN. She worked as a telephone operator for Northwest Bell for 25 years until her retirement.

Mavis was the most loving, compassionate and giving person to all who met her. Her life’s focus was always ensuring that her family was happy and taken care of. She considered so many to be part of her family no matter if they were related or not. She was truly a caretaker and will be missed dearly by all of those who were blessed to be part of her world.

Mavis’ passions in life were her family, doll collecting, baking/cooking the most scrumptious delights, and enjoying detective television shows (she always believed she would have been a good one).

Mavis possessed a special charm that will never be replaced. However, it will be cherished forever by all those who knew her.

Mavis is survived by her sons, Jeffrey (Terri) Willert of Laguna Niguel, CA, and Meryl (Julie) Willert, Jr., of Fargo, ND; 5 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brothers, Hugh Reese of East Grand Forks, MN, Daryle Reese of Las Vegas, NV, and Homer “Babe” Reese, Jr., of rural Fosston, MN; and sister, Lynn Bennice of Virginia Beach, VA; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Meryl Willert, Sr.; parents, Homer and Laura Reese; and brother, Obie Reese.

Funeral Service: 11:00 am on Friday, October 12, 2018, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Grand Forks, ND.

Visitation: One hour before the service.

Inurnment: Resurrection Cemetery in East Grand Forks, MN, at a later date.

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota