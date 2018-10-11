Al Boman, 88, of Warren, MN, formerly of Alvarado, MN, died in his sleep, at his home in North Star Manor, on Tuesday, October 9, 2018.

Alvin Eugene was born on March 10, 1930, in Warren, MN, to Axel and Florence (Berg) Boman. He was raised in Vega township and attended country school until 5th grade. He graduated from Alvarado High School in 1948 and attended mechanical trade school in Fargo before enlisting in the US Army in 1952. After a bout with rheumatic fever, Al was honorably discharged and returned home in 1953 to farm.

Though he was overjoyed to be farming again, Al’s true joy was found shortly after returning home, when he met Eva Kliner. The two were married a year later, on July 14, 1954, in St. Mary Catholic Church in Euclid. Al and Eva made their home in Alvarado for 59 years and raised four boys. The two owned the Friendly Tavern for a number of years and Al was an active parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Oslo. After Eva and he moved to Warren in 2013, Al became a member of Sts. Peter & Paul.

Al was very proud of his sons, never missing a sporting event, and was so pleased with the men they became. Al was a 60+ year member of the Alvarado American Legion and the Eagles Club, and was Alvarado Fire Chief for many years.

He is survived by his sons, Randy (Kathy) of Alvarado, MN, Gary of Richland, WA, Rick (Lorraine) of San Diego, CA, and Troy (Linda) of East Grand Forks, MN; twelve grandchildren; and twenty-five great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Eva, who passed away on May 1, 2018; his parents; and grandson, Jeremy Boman; Al was preceded in death by all eight of his siblings, brothers, Laverne, Kenneth, John, Robert, Dale, Darrell “Bud,” and Lowell “Billy” Boman; and sister, Frances Roley.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, October 12, 2018, at 10:30 AM, in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Warren, MN.

VISITATION: One hour prior to Mass.

INTERMENT: Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Warren.

MILITARY HONORS: Warren American Legion, Post #27, and the Minnesota Honor Guard.

ARRANGEMENTS BY: DuBore Funeral Home, Warren, MN.

