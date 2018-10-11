Aubre Berg crowned Miss Middle River 2018

“I mostly heard just screaming and then I felt the clips of the crown, and then I thought, ‘Oh, my gosh … this can’t be happening!’ It took a couple of minutes and then I saw my friends around me looking shocked and excited for me.”

Meet Aubre Berg, Miss Middle River 2018.

Isabella Brockhouse, daughter of Howard Brockhouse and Jackie Kostrzewski, reigned as Miss Middle River 2017.

Berg, a Greenbush, Minn., resident, shared how it feels to have the honor of being awarded the title at the forty-fourth Annual Miss Middle River pageant on Saturday, September 22, in the Middle River school gymnasium.

“It’s exciting! I just think it’s kind of funny when I wear my sash and crown and the little girls look up to me – they think I’m a princess!”

A couple of hours prior to the pageant, the contestants underwent eight-minute judging criteria by five judges.

“One of the questions asked was, “What are the three objects you would put in a time capsule that would represent women of today?’ ” Aubre said. “I was really nervous; I don’t really remember some of the questions – it was really a nerve-racking blur. But, I guess I must have done okay.”

Amid all that was taking place, the young ladies did ‘loops’ in their (high) heels.

“We had to practice walking laps around and around the stage, ending by standing with our feet in a ‘T’ formation,” she remarked. “It wasn’t really too hard for me – I usually wear heels everyday.”

Aubre was attired in a black, floor-length evening gown with spaghetti straps that was highlighted with clusters of black beads throughout. This same gown was worn by her sister, Kayla, at her high school prom in 2004.

Pageant judging criteria was made up of 35% personal interview, 30% talent, 15% evening wear, 15% lifestyle and fitness, and 5% on-stage questions. Aubre was selected as the winner of the lifestyle and fitness, talent, and personal interview divisions.

“The lifestyle and fitness category was pretty much about how you hold yourself and take care of yourself. The (wearing of) one-piece swimsuits was cut last year so we had to do exercises on stage instead.”

Her talent presentation was playing “7 Nation Army” by the White Stripes on a conjoined bass and electric guitar.

“My dad had actually drilled another hole into both of the guitars and stuck a wire through them.”

This very likable young lady has been playing the guitar since she was five years old. “I began by playing with my dad until he felt I needed to step up the game a little. I’ve been to three different guitar teachers and am currently with Bob Wentzel in Roseau. I have been playing bass guitar since sixth grade.”

For the on-stage question, the contestants were given nine questions the day before to practice and then they drew one of the nine.

“My question was ‘What characteristics are in a good role model?’ To which she replied, “Confidence, poise, and respect for others’ opinions are some characteristics to make a good role model.”

For the Berg family, Aubre was the second daughter to earn this pageant title. Her sister, Morgan, won the title in 2014. In 2016 Morgan was crowned Miss River Fest, in 2017 Miss North Star, and participated in the Miss Minnesota pageants in 2016 and 2017.

