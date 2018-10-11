David Horken, 69

David Horken, age 69 of Papillion, Ne died October 9, 2018 followed by a brief illness.

David Harold Horken was born March 11, 1949 in Grand Forks, North Dakota, the son of the late Harold and Mary Horken (Lange), stepfather, Ervin Lange. David attended Sacred Heart Elementary and High School and graduated in 1967.

Following graduation, David earned a BS from Moorhead State University and a Masters of Education from the University of North Dakota. He taught in Viking and in New Folden in Minnesota followed by two years in Denison, five years in Creston and 29 years in LeMars, Iowa. David retired after thirty-nine years in Education.

On July 22, 1972 David married Karol Kostman at the First United Methodist Church in Alexandria, Minnesota.

David gave his heart to the Lord Jesus on January 13, 1983. At the time of his death David was a member of Lord of Hosts Church in Omaha, Nebraska. He enjoyed lots of family time and especially loved spending time with his grandkids. He was well known for his quick wit and using puns to get a moan from his audience.

David will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Karol of 46 years, a son Tim (Heather) of Sioux City, Iowa, a daughter Stephanie (Jared) of Papillion, Nebraska, grandchildren Teagon Moravac, Jade Moravac, Jagger Horken, Alivia Tranmer, Eliya, Josiah, and Hannah Ellwein and a brother Robert (Margaret) of East Grand Forks, Minnesota.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Mary Horken, and grandparents Mary and Joseph Kovar and Martha and Helmar Horken.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at: Sacred Heart Church Social Hall, 200 3rd Street NW, East Grand Forks, Mn. 56721