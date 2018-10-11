Kathleen “Kathy” D. Romuld, 69, of East Grand Forks, MN, died peacefully in her sleep after an ongoing battle with cancer, Friday, October 5, 2018, at Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, ND.

Kathy was born August 5, 1949, in Fargo, ND the daughter of Betty Oyen. She grew up in East Grand Forks, MN and graduated from East Grand Forks Senior High School in 1968. She received a business degree from Aakers Business College. Kathy married Howard Romuld in Crookston, MN on September 16, 1983. Kathy worked at J.R. Simplot, Development Homes Inc., and Eagles Aerie 350, finally retiring in 2009. Kathy was loved by many and had a sense of humor like no other. She was fluent in sarcasm and sass, her most loveable of traits. She loved animals and flowers. Her favorite time of the year was fall for the cooler weather and when all the leaves changed colors.

She is survived by her husband Howard of East Grand Forks, MN children Kristie (Steve) Liberty of Chesapeake, VA, Erin Romuld of Grand Forks, ND, Casey Romuld of East Grand Forks, MN, grandchildren, Tanner, Hunter, Wesley, Allie and Abby, her mother Betty Oyen of New London, MN, 3 sisters, Debbie Oyen of New London, MN, Cheryl (Mike) Noonan of Pennock, MN and Nancy (Rick) Reznecheck of Willmar, MN.

Private services and burial will take place Friday, October 12, 2:00 pm at Dahl Funeral Home. In Lieu of flowers, Kathy kindly requests a donation to the Humane Society or animal shelter of your choice.

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota