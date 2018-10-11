Thomas Scott Rapacz, 53

Thomas Scott Rapacz, age 53, of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away on Tuesday, October 9, 2018, at Valley Eldercare in Grand Forks, ND, with his family by his side. He fought a courageous battle with brain cancer.

Tom was born on April 9, 1965, in Grand Forks, ND, the son of Francis and Emily (Vasek) Rapacz. He grew up in East Grand Forks, MN, and graduated from East Grand Forks Senior High School in 1983. Afterwards, he attended St. Cloud State College and then Northland Technical College. He worked for Stillwater System, Inc. and then various construction and food industry jobs in Thief River Falls, MN and East Grand Forks, MN.

Tom is survived by his parents, Francis and Emily Rapacz of East Grand Forks, MN; siblings, Randy (Diane) Rapacz of East Grand Forks, MN, Karen (Jack) Atkinson of East Grand Forks, MN, Dale (Pam) Rapacz of Eveleth, MN; Allen (Kristin) Rapacz of Billings, MT; nine nieces and nephews; godmother, Janet Vasek of East Grand Forks, MN; special friend, Melissa Breuer and her children, Brooklyn and Autumn, of Thief River Falls, MN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Altru Hospice or Sacred Heart Church.

Funeral Service: 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: One Hour Before the Service.

Inurnment: Resurrection Cemetery in East Grand Forks, MN.

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota