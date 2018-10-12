Local coffee shops partner to raise awareness on domestic violence

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). Violence Intervention Project (VIP) joins with supporters and allies across the country to recognize DVAM.

“Domestic Violence Awareness Month is an opportunity for everyone to take a stand against domestic violence,” says Executive Director Sandi Bentley. “To create change, we have to talk openly and acknowledge how domestic violence affects our communities, our families and our lives. We can’t just turn away.”

Domestic Violence in Minnesota

In 2011, Minnesota courts processed 27,288 cases of domestic violence.*

Over 80% of domestic violence victims in 2002 did not report the violence to Minnesota law enforcement.*

1 in 3 homeless women in Minnesota is homeless because of domestic violence.*

In 2017, at least 19 women died from domestic violence and 5 family members/friends/or bystanders were murdered.**

In 2017, 53% of Minnesota domestic violence homicides were committed with firearms.**

In 2017, at least 12 minor children were left motherless due to domestic violence murders.**

VIP is partnering with three local coffee shops with a message on coffee cup sleeves. Be sure to grab one and place it on your coffee cup to support us during the month of October.

Coffee shops: Wired Bean in Thief River Falls, MN; Bear and Bean, Roseau, MN; Bean and Brush, Hallock, MN.

*National Coalition Against Domestic Violence

**2017 Femicide Report, Minnesota Coalition for Battered Women

For more, see this week’s North Star News!