Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota proceedings September 24, 2018 The regular meeting of the Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota was held on Monday, September 24, 2018, at 5:30 p.m. at the Senior High School. Board Chair Simonson called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Board members present: Black, Boespflug, Piche, Simonson, Thompson, Useldinger Board member absent: None Useldinger moved to approve the minutes of the regular school board meeting held on September 10, 2018. Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved to approve the agenda with the following addition: 8.4 Northwest Minnesota Foundation Community Thrive Grant – ADDED 9.21.18 Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. The following policies are presented for the first reading: Policy 213 School Board Committees Policy 301 School District Administration Policy 302 Superintendent Policy 303 Superintendent Selection Policy 304 Superintendent Contract, Duties, & Evaluation Policy 305 Policy Implementation Policy 306 Administrator Code of Ethics Boespflug moved to create an additional Robotics coaching position for the 2018-19 school year. Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Useldinger moved to certify the preliminary 2018 payable 2019 levy at the maximum amount. Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved that the district sign the letter of support for the Northwest Minnesota Foundation Community Thrive Grant. Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved to accept the following resignations: Ashley Goldade, Food Service effective September 7, 2018 Darrin Kerr, One-Act Play Director effective September 16, 2018 Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Black moved to hire the following people: Donovan Hanson One-Act Play: Competitive & Non-Competitive Connie Rasmussen, Bus Driver beginning September 5, 2018 Nancy Ellertson, CMS Paraprofessional 6.75 hrs/day beginning September 25, 2018 Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved that the following paraprofessionals have met the requirements to receive an additional $2.00 per hour as required by the MSEA – Paraprofessional contract effective October 1, 2018: Kimberly McGuire, SP Paraprofessional Chelsea King, Preschool Paraprofessional Ashley Stortroen, Preschool Paraprofessional Keeley Iverson, Preschool Paraprofessional Deidre Yanske, Preschool Paraprofessional Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Useldinger moved to approve the contract for DyAnn Stordahl, Community Education Director, for the 2018-19 school year. Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved to approve the miscellaneous payments for the September 13, 2018, payroll in the amount of $31,047.06. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. The consent agendas are on file in the District Office. Boespflug moved to approve the following donations to the school district: Donation From: Donation To: For: Amount David Thompson Football Locker Legacy 360.00 Ethan Kringlen Football Locker Legacy 180.00 Steve & Ros Gander Football Locker Legacy 1,080.00 Renee & Karl Kringlen Football Locker Legacy 180.00 Mark & Bonnie Dragich Football Locker Legacy 180.00 MDHA Trapshooting 1,200.00 Paige Vetter Trapshooting Laptop 500.00 TOTAL DONATIONS $3,680.00 Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved to approve the payment of the K-12 bills #114431 through #114551 and electronic fund transfers as follows: General Fund 01 $367,627.11 Food Service Fund 02 19,243.39 Community Education Fund 04 70.85 Building Fund 06 0.00 Debt Redemption Fund 07 0.00 Scholarship Fund 08 0.00 Trust Fund 09 0.00 Community Service Fund 14 94.00 Activity Fund 21 6,707.66 Electronic Fund Transfers 236,068.13 Total Payments $629,811.14 The bills are on file in the Superintendent’s Office. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Black moved to adjourn the meeting at 7:16 p.m. Thompson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. The next regular school board meeting will be held on October 8, 2018. Respectfully submitted, Melissa Thompson, Clerk (Oct 17, 2018)