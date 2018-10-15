Dorothy “Dot” Burckhard, 88 of East Grand Forks, MN passed away Sunday, October 14, 2018 in Valley Eldercare Center in Grand Forks, ND.

Dorothy Ellen Barrett was born October 5, 1930 in East Grand Forks, MN the daughter of Allen and Mary (Enright) Barrett. She was raised in East Grand Forks and graduated from Sacred Heart High School. On September 28, 1949, Dot met Frank Burckhard on a blind date and on September 28, 1950, they were married in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in East Grand Forks. For several years, Dot was employed as a bank teller. Later, she became the branch manager of US Bank in East Grand Forks and held that position until her retirement. For many years, Dot and Frank spent the winter months in Mesa, AZ. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Dot had the power to make all who knew her feel loved and appreciated. Frank preceded her in death on July 30, 2011.

She was a longtime and active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, The Catholic Daughters of the Americas, The VFW Auxiliary and couples bowling league in Mesa. She was known for her baked goods and always put them in Frank’s golf cart. She enjoyed working with ceramics and giving them to friends and family.

She is survived by her children, Daniel Burckhard, Debbie (Loran) Fearing, Doni-Erin (Laramie) Olson, all of Grand Forks, ND and Darin (Amy) Burckhard, Rosemount, MN; grandchildren, Kera (Chris)Mathiason, Kailey and Keegan Burckhard; great-grandchildren,Chayse and Berklee Mathiason; step-grandchildren, Angie (Jared)Thompson and Brian (Ellie) Olson; step-great-grandchildren, Bryleigh and Kade Olson, Anorah Thompson and Dot’s dear friend, Robert Carlson and his family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank; brothers and sisters.

Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 18, 2018 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday with a 4:30 p.m. rosary service, led by The Catholic Daughters of the Americas-Court Marquette and a 7:00 p.m. vigil service in the Historic Norman Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the liturgy in the church on Thursday.

Burial: Calvary North Cemetery, Grand Forks, ND.

The online memorial registry may be signed at www.normanfuneral.com

(The Historic Norman Funeral Home, Grand Forks, ND)