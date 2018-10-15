Fisher ISD #600 Regular School Board Minutes Date: September 19, 2018 Review Bills: 6:30 A.M. Board Meeting: 7:00 A.M. 1.0 Call the Meeting to Order 1.1 School Board Members Roll _x_Mike Vasek(18) _x_ Sheila Beiswenger(18) _ Joel Ness(18) _x_ Lance Reitmeier(20) _x_ Darryl Jorgenson(20) _x_ Josh Ko rynta(20) 1.2 Administration x Evan Hanson x Catherine Steinmetz x Josh Mailhot Guests: Mike Nielson, Laura Brekken, Colette Ketchum, Cassandra Hyde 1.3 Pledge of Allegiance Mike Nielson: Request for robotics to purchase V5 bundle $2,726.52 Motion: _Danyl_ Second: _Lance_Approved 2.0 Approval of the Agenda as Presented or Amended Motion: _Sheila_ Second: _Danyl_ Approved 3.0 Approve Minutes of the Board Meeting 3.1 Board Minutes (August 20 and Special September 6, 2018) Motion: _Mike_Second: _Lance_Approved 4.0 Financial Payable disbursement for (date) 8/20/18 through 9/19/18 in the amount of $ 84,847.84 Check # 52026 through 52091 Voids: 51961 Credit Card amount $ 6,680.31 EFT $ 175,000 Motion: _Danyl_ Second _Mike_ Approved 5.0 Action Items 5.1 Recommended Proposal to Maximize Levy Motion: Member _Sheila_ introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption. Second Mike _x_ Mike Vasek(18) _x_ Sheila Beiswenger(18) abs Joel Ness(18) _x_Lance Reitmeier(20) _x_ Darryl Jorgenson(20) _x_Josh Ko rynta(20) 5.2 Certify Truth In Taxation: December 17,2018 @ 6:00 P.M. Motion: _Lance Second _Sheila_Approved 5.3 Adjust School Calender for PIT Conferences Nov. 6th to 15th Motion: _Lance Second _Danyl_ Approved 6.0 Consent Agenda 6.1 Hire ECFE Teacher: Danielle Andrist 6.2 Hire ECFE Teacher: Liz Busch 6.3 Hire JH Footbal Coach: Kane Perrin Motion: _Josh_Second _Lance_Approved 7.0 Principal Reports Indoor before school recess, I believe in you video, MDE Target services Elem and WBWF Homecoming, Riverwatch, FFA 8.0 Superintendent Report 8.1 MSBA Strategic Planning Advisory Board 8.2 Student Counts – 275 k-12 8.3 MSBA Leadership Conference: January 17-18 Minneapolis Con ventions Center 9.0 Next Meetings: October 10 @ 7:00 P.M. November 20 @ 8:00 P.M. December (Truth in Taxation) 17 @ 6:00 P.M. 10.0 Adjournment 8:13 PM Motion: _Josh_ Second _Sheila_Approved (Oct 17, 2018)