The Board of Trustees Badger (MN) ISD 676 Proceedings

Minutes of Regular Meeting The Board of Trustees Badger ISD 676 A Regular Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Badger ISD 676 was held Monday, September 10, 2018, beginning at 7:30 PM in the FACS Room. 1. Call to Order at 7:35 P.M. 1. 1. Roll Call: Jamie Isane, Jim Christianson, Carol Rhen, Jeramy Swenson, Curt Hauger 1. 2. Administration: Tom Jerome, Shena Brandt and Stacey Warne 1. 3. Department Managers: None Absent: Jarod Magnusson 2. Visitors Present: Becky Dostal and Mary Langaas Visitor Comments: None 3. Approval of Agenda 3. 1. A motion was made by Member Hauger, seconded by Member Rhen and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the agenda of the September 10th, 2018 Regular Board Meeting as presented/amended with late additions of 9.4 and 9.8. 4. Minutes 4. 1. Recommended motion: Member Christianson moved to approve the minutes of the August 13th, 2018 Regular Board Meeting. Motion seconded by Member Swenson. U.C. 5. Consent Agenda 5. 1. Pay Bills: Motion by Member Rhen to approve the payment of bills check # 58752 through check # 58814 as listed, Purchasing Card electronic payments dated September 3rd, 2018 and Electronic Fund Transfers as submitted. Motion seconded by Member Christianson. U.C. 6. Communications 6. 1. Superintendent 6. 1. a. Building and Grounds • Bids for snow removal will be ran again as no bids were received. • Kinks with the front door are being worked out. Letters will be sent out explaining new system. Monitor is located at the reception desk. When activated outside the camera immediately starts recording. • Field sprayer was purchased and used at the football field. It can also be utilized in the parking lot. 6. 1. b. Student Enrollment Numbers • As of September 5th, 2018 : Badger Enrollment is: 221 • September 7th, 2017 : Badger Enrollment was: 229 • *see attached 6. 1. c. Badger School District Financial Audit • Brady Martz conduct financial audit • Audit occurred on site August 15th and August 16th • Audit results may be presented during the October Board Meeting 6. 1. d. Badger School District “Back to School” open house • August 30th • Ice Cream sundaes were provided • “open house” provided opportunity for students, parents and community members to visit our school and with our staff members 6. 1. e. Minnesota Rural Education Association • MREA is hosting a series of regional meetings throughout the state • Meeting is intended to present educational issues and gather input on issues that matter most to rural education. • Tuesday, September 18th : 7:00 -9:00 Thief River Falls 6. 1. f. Minnesota Rural Education Annual Conference • Sunday, November 11th – Tuesday, November 13th • “Engaging Students NOW” • Conference will take place in Brainerd • Please let me know as soon as possible if you wish to attend conference 6. 1. g. Minnesota School Board Association Statewide Advocacy Tour • MSBA is hosting a series of regional meetings throughout the state • Wednesday, September 12th 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. in Thief River Falls • *If you wish to attend meeting, please register for event at: www.mnmsba.org 6. 1. h. Minnesota Management and Budget Pay Equity Report • Pay Equity Report is required every 3 years. • Preliminary Badger Pay Equity Report has been submitted to the Pay Equity Office, division of the Minnesota Management and Budget Department. • State of Minnesota Management and Budget Pay Equity Report must be submitted and approved by School Board prior to final review and approval. • Dominique Murray, State Pay Equity Coordinator has received preliminary report • Preliminary review of the report indicates Badger School District is compliant with Pay Equity Standards. • *see attached 6. 1. i. Badger School District Non Certified Staff • Badger School District advertised and sought out candidates for paraprofessional positions. • Recommendation is for Ashley Quaife and Tawni Wensloff to be hired as paraprofessionals. • Mrs. Quaife will work in Elementary and Mrs. Wensloff will work in High School. 6. 1. j. Border State Bank • Facilitated a fundraising drive to collect school supplies • Supplies were donated to school and distributed to students and classrooms in need within the district 6. 1. k. Badger School District Seniority and Teacher Certification List • Has been posted and presented to Education Association for review/approval • The BEA has offered no objections to seniority list 6. 1. l. Badger School District Snow Removal • Badger School District has not received a bid as of September 6th. • The City of Badger has not received bids either • Recommendation is to run advertisement for one more month. • *See attached document which will be edited as needed regarding dates. 6. 1. m.Badger FCCLA “Operation Gratitude” • FCCLA is working with Operation Gratitude to support our deployed troops, Veterans, New recruits, and First Responders. • FCCLA has obtained postcards and guidelines for this program while working with Elementary and High School students. • Postcards will then be sent to Operation Gratitude and distributed to the appropriate recipients. • Goal is to have minimum 200 postcards completed and sent. • FCCLA advisors are Mrs. Gretchen Lee and Mrs. Lorraine Kukowski 6. 1. n. Certificate of Deposits • Badger School District currently has two Certificate of Deposits • One CD at Border State Bank and One CD at Citizens State Bank as voted on by Badger School Board and reviewed each month within the Badger School District Cash Report. • The Badger School District CD at Citizens State Bank is set to expire on October 12th. • Current interest rate is: 1.05% for 18th month. Offered renewal rate for 18 months is 2.01% at this time. • Member Hauger indicated he would like to do more research to see what Border State Bank could provide and check on additional collateral. • Tracee Bruggeman with Brady Martz made the suggestion again this year to keep the CD’s separate due to FIDC Insurance. • Decision was made to discuss CD with Citizens State Bank at the Special School Board Meeting this month. 6. 1. o. Badger School District Preliminary 2018 payable 2019 Levy Report *see attached 6. 2. Dean of Students 6. 2. a. Fall Sports Participation Report • There are 50 students participating in Volleyball, 22 of which are from Badger • There are 55 students participating in Football, 23 of which are from Badger • There is one Badger student participating in the Cross Country Coop and one student participating in the Swimming Coop 6. 2. b. State Testing Schedule • The annual test schedule has been posted on the school website which is required by the state 7. Reports 7. 1. Accept Cash Report through August 31st, 2018 subject to audit. Motion by Member Rhen, Second by Member Hauger. U.C. 8. Old Business 9. Proposed Resolutions for September 5th, 2018 Meeting 9. 1. Advertise for Snow Removal Bids. Motion by Member Hauger, Second by Member Swenson, U.C. 9. 2. Approve the hiring of Tawni Wensloff as Badger School Paraprofessional. Motion by Member Swenson, Second by Member Christianson. U.C. 9. 3. Approve the hiring of Ashley Quaife as Badger School Paraprofessional. Motion by Member Hauger, Second by Member Rhen. U.C. 9. 4. Approve the hiring of Brienne Miller as Badger School Long Term FACS Substitute Teacher. Motion by Member Swenson, Second by Member Hauger. U.C. 9. 5. Approve the Badger Pay Equity Report as prepared by Business Manager Brandt. Motion by Member Rhen, Second by Member Christianson. U.C. 9. 6. Approve the 2018 – 2019 academic year Badger School District Teacher Seniority and Certification list as presented. Motion by Member Rhen, Second by Member Hauger. U.C. 9. 7. Approve the renewal of existing 18th month Certificate of Deposit at Citizens State Bank. Motion _________________________ Second _________________________ No action taken. Decision was made to discuss CD with Citizens State Bank at the Special School Board Meeting this month. 9. 8. The School Board of School District 676 certify the preliminary 2018 payable 2019 levy at the maximum amount. Motion _________________________ Second _________________________ No action taken. The Levy Report is unavailable and will be reran by the state tonight. By law the preliminary certification is due by September 30th. A special board meeting will be scheduled to review and certify the preliminary 2018 payable 2019 levy. 10. Adjourn Motion by Member Christianson, Second by Member Hauger to adjourn the meeting at 8:25 P.M. Upcoming Dates: Special School Board Meeting – September 18, 2018 @ 7:00 a.m. in the ITV Room Regular School Board Meeting – October 8, 2018 @ 7:30 p.m. in the FACS Room Cari Dostal, Clerk Jamie Isane, Chairperson Minutes of Special Meeting The Board of Trustees Badger ISD 676 A Special Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Badger ISD 676 was held Tuesday, September 18, 2018, beginning at 7:00 AM in the ITV Computer Lab. 1. Call to Order at 7:10 A.M. / Pledge of Allegiance 1. 1. Roll Call: Jamie Isane, Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Carol Rhen, Jeramy Swenson 1. 2. Administration: Tom Jerome 2. Approval of Agenda 2. 1. A motion was made by Member Rhen, seconded by Member Hauger and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the agenda of the September 18th, 2018 Special Board Meeting as presented. 3. Communications 3. 1. Superintendent 3. 1. a. Badger School District Preliminary 2018 payable 2019 Levy Report *see attached 3. 1. b. Certificate of Deposit • Badger School District currently has two Certificate of Deposits • One CD at Border State Bank and One CD at Citizens State Bank as voted on by Badger School Board and reviewed each month within the Badger School District Cash Report. • The Badger School District CD at Citizens State Bank is set to expire on October 12th. • Current interest rate is : 1.05% for 18th month. • Offered renewal rate for 18 months is 2.01% at this time. 4. Proposed Resolutions for September 18th, 2018 Meeting 4. 1. The School Board of School District 676 certify the preliminary 2018 payable 2019 levy at the maximum amount. Motion by Member Dostal, Second by Member Rhen. U.C. 4. 2. Potential motion related to 3.1.b Motion by Member Isane, Second by Member Swenson to renew the CD at Citizens State Bank for 18 months at 2.01%. U.C. 5. Adjourn Motion by Member Hauger, Second by Member Christianson to adjourn the meeting at 7:57 A.M. Cari Dostal, Clerk Jamie Isane, Chairperson (October 17, 2018)